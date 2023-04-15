Manchester City's Erling Haaland Ties Mo Salah's Single-Season EPL Scoring Record

James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Erling Haaland continues to tear up the Premier League and etch his name into the record books.

During Manchester City's 3-1 win over Leicester City on Saturday, Haaland tied Mohamed Salah's record for the most goals in a 38-game season when he tallied his 32nd goal of the 2022-23 campaign in the 25th minute.

Haaland also scored on a penalty shot in the 13th minute.

"I want him to break all the records," Man City manager Pep Guardiola told reporters after the game. "That means he scores a lot of goals and that helps, but I think what he wants is to win the title and be there. We still have to play eight games, and he is close to playing all of them. We have to take care of him because his injuries are long so after 45 minutes it was good for him to rest."

Manchester City signed Haaland from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund in June 2022, agreeing to a five-year deal with the Citizens.

The signing has helped propel the team to the top of the Premier League table as they sit second with a 22-4-4 record and 70 points, three points behind first-place Arsenal.

Haaland and Manchester City will be back in action on April 19 in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal against Bayern Munich.