Bulls' Zach LaVine on DeRozan: I Haven't Been More Confident with Anybody in My Life

Mark Blinch/NBAE via Getty Images

Despite falling to the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament, the Chicago Bulls tandem of Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan feel "confident" in the chemistry they have developed.

In the team's exit interviews, LaVine reflected on the pair's friendship and how it impacts play on the court.

The duo has played together since 2021 when DeRozan was traded to the Bulls. DeRozan averaged 24.5 points and 4.6 rebounds across 74 games in 2022-23, while LaVine averaged 24.8 points and 4.5 rebounds in 77 games.

DeRozan downplayed rumors earlier in the season about wanting a trade out of Chicago and is set to be a free agent at the end of the 2023-24 season. LaVine is under contract until 2026-27 with a player option in that final season.

Rumors about a DeRozan extension were active earlier in the campaign, and it is likely that the 33-year old would seek a max contract in that case. He is set to make $28.6 million next season.

The 40-42 Bulls defeated the Toronto Raptors in the first play-in game before losing to the Heat on Friday.