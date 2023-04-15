X

    76ers Fans Hype Embiid, Harden, Historic 3-Point Shooting as PHI Beats Bridges, Nets

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVApril 15, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 15: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles the ball during the game against the Brooklyn Nets during Round 1 Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on April 15, 2023 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Philadelphia 76ers made team history in their 121-101 win over the Brooklyn Nets in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series Saturday.

    With 21 three-pointers made, the Sixers broke the previous franchise record of 18 successful trifectas in a playoff game.

    Sixers Stats @SixersStats

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/sixers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sixers</a> have set a new team record for three-pointers in a playoff game (19) after <a href="https://twitter.com/GeorgesNiang20?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GeorgesNiang20</a>'s latest connection from long range.<br><br>The previous high was 18, which had been done twice.<br><br>h/t <a href="https://twitter.com/Stathead?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Stathead</a>

    StatMuse @statmuse

    3-pointers today:<br><br>21 — 76ers<br>13 — Nets<br><br>76ers set a franchise record for total 3s in a playoff game. <a href="https://t.co/9XX8paME6g">pic.twitter.com/9XX8paME6g</a>

    The mark was set early in the fourth quarter when Georges Niang knocked down a triple to extend the Philly lead to 15:

    Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

    <a href="https://t.co/lQbuNXqASV">https://t.co/lQbuNXqASV</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZXEMxk4eqi">pic.twitter.com/ZXEMxk4eqi</a>

    Eight Sixers players made at least one three-pointer, but no one was more dominant from long range than James Harden, who led the team with seven triples and finished with 23 points.

    Harden, who also dished out 13 assists, contributed arguably the top highlight of the game when he faked out Spencer Dinwiddie and knocked down an open trey:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Harden had Dinwiddie LOST on the step-back 😱🎯<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NBA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBA</a>)<a href="https://t.co/9AcyQpnVKt">pic.twitter.com/9AcyQpnVKt</a>

    Fair or not, Harden has often been criticized over the years for coming up short in the playoffs, but he received a ton of praise for his performance on social media Saturday:

    dev @devupthescore

    Playoff harden is special

    Scam Likely @ayeeyoo_cfo

    If james harden gone play like that then , Philly gone be dangerous

    76ers Fans Hype Embiid, Harden, Historic 3-Point Shooting as PHI Beats Bridges, Nets
    no one @_petit_k

    Harden keeps cooking like this and Sixers might actually get to ECF

    𝙈𝙥𝙚𝙨𝙝𝙖 🇹🇿 (Bucks 0-0) (Arsenal 23-4-3) @buckschamps_szn

    Harden is in another world right now💀

    Natural Char @char_rosee

    Houston James Harden is back ladies and gentlemen

    Rob Hodge @RobHodge_

    James Harden is back.... We're in business baby.

    225 @firstnat_

    James Harden today <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BKNvsPHI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BKNvsPHI</a> <a href="https://t.co/yLWi2AUetZ">pic.twitter.com/yLWi2AUetZ</a>

    Tyrone Johnson @TyJohnsonNews

    What an encouraging game for James Harden. Not just the made 3's but the fact that his legs are healthy enough to shoot them

    While Harden made a massive impact on the game, NBA MVP candidate Joel Embiid was a big-time difference-maker as well.

    Embiid led the 76ers with 26 points on 7-of-15 shooting, plus five rebounds and three assists, but it was his defense that received the most compliments.

    The two-time NBA scoring champion had two blocks in Saturday's win, and they were emphatic rejections that undoubtedly got the fans at Wells Fargo Center out of their seats:

    Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

    Embiid block here btw ⬇️ <a href="https://t.co/njHw6r6lwo">pic.twitter.com/njHw6r6lwo</a>

    NBA @NBA

    DENIED BY JOEL EMBIID!<br><br>4Q of 76ers/Nets underway on ESPN 🍿 <a href="https://t.co/8KOufscRVe">pic.twitter.com/8KOufscRVe</a>

    Embiid's scoring prowess is often discussed, but much of the hype on Twitter was focused on the manner in which he patrolled the paint against Brooklyn:

    Sean Barnard @Sean_Barnard1

    Joel Embiid is just an unreal defender<br><br>Done some really special stuff in a number of situations today including shutting down Mikal Bridges on an iso and an impressive weakside block<br><br>There are very few as versatile and dominant as him on the defensive end

    Philly Sports Sufferer @mccrystal_alex

    Embiid's defense is going to be what wins him MVP and I couldn't be happier <a href="https://t.co/w5V7QlFYN9">https://t.co/w5V7QlFYN9</a>

    joyal @PHILLYJOYAL_

    Embiid's defense rises every year in the playoffs and the TL acts shocked every time

    Damian Adams @TheRealDealwDA

    Sometimes to really appreciate a player, you just have to focus on them on certain possessions. When you watch Embiid on defense. Its amazing the amount of ground he covers he helping and getting back to his man at that size while also being a rim protector.

    Josh Reynolds @JoshReynolds24

    I will never stop being amazed at Joel Embiid's ability to switch onto the teams best offensive player &amp; hold his own. His impact on both sides of the floor is truly generational.

    Brooklyn @Brookie425

    There's two types of people in this world: <br><br>1. People who know Joel Embiid is MVP. <br>2. People who are wrong.

    Brooklyn's Mikal Bridges led all scorers with 30 points in a fine effort, but the Nets were outgunned, as they didn't have another player reach the 20-point mark.

    Embiid, Harden and Tobias Harris all scored at least 20 points for the 76ers, while Tyrese Maxey and Paul Reed were in double figures as well.

    The Nets had championship aspirations entering the season with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving leading the way, but after the team traded both of them, simply making the playoffs was a major accomplishment.

    Philly will look to take firm control of the series Monday night when it hosts the Nets in Game 2.