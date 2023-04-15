Nikola Vučević Wants New Bulls Contract but Open to Testing 2023 NBA Free Agency

AP Photo/Nell Redmond

Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vučević is certainly open to returning to the team when he becomes an unrestricted free agent this summer, but he noted there are numerous factors when deciding his next destination.

K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago relayed the remarks from Vučević's chat with reporters Saturday.

Vučević averaged 17.6 points on 52.0 percent shooting with 11.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game for the Bulls last year.

Vučević signed a four-year, $100 million contract with the Orlando Magic in 2019. Two years later, the rebuilding Magic dealt the big man before the 2021 trade deadline to a Bulls team that later added DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball in hopes of gunning for a championship.

The 12-year veteran fared well in Chicago, averaging 18.2 points and 11.1 boards per game. However, the Bulls did not meet expectations, winning just one playoff game last year before missing the postseason entirely this season.

Losing Ball to injury for nearly all of that two-year stretch certainly played a factor, but the Bulls are in limbo after being eliminated from the play-in.

It may behoove Chicago to let Vučević walk and aim for a future rebuild as this core of talent may have hit its peak.

Zach LaVine is locked into a long-term deal that runs through 2026 (or 2027 if he takes his player option). DeRozan is entering the final year of his contract. Ball has one year left on his deal but could pick up his 2024-25 player option.

Vučević will turn 33 years old at the beginning of next season, but he's a double-double machine with three-point range who should be able to find a market for his services. It's unclear whether that will be in Chicago, but he's just one of many question marks the Bulls have this offseason after a disappointing campaign.