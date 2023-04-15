Georgia DT Bear Alexander Plans to Enter Transfer Portal After Winning NCAA Title

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

University of Georgia defensive tackle Bear Alexander confirmed Saturday that he intends to enter the transfer portal ahead of the 2023 college football season.

According to ESPN's Tom VanHaaren, Alexander informed ESPN of his decision on the first day of the spring transfer portal window.

As a freshman last season, Alexander recorded nine tackles and two sacks for the national champion Bulldogs.

After starring at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, Alexander was rated by 247Sports as a 4-star recruit and the No. 50 overall player in the 2022 recruiting class.

He played sparingly throughout his freshman campaign, but he received extended action in Georgia's 65-7 blowout of TCU in the national championship game, registering two tackles and one sack.

The Bulldogs have won back-to-back national titles, posting a cumulative record of 29-1 over the past two seasons.

Alexander perhaps would have been in line for increased playing time in 2023 due to the departure of defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who is expected to be a first-round pick in the NFL draft in two weeks.

With Alexander intending to leave Georgia, it opens the door for a pair of upperclassmen in Nazir Stackhouse and Zion Logue to anchor the middle of the Bulldogs defensive line.

Much like Alabama has consistently produced defensive standouts on a yearly basis under head coach Nick Saban, Georgia has started to do the same with Kirby Smart at the helm.

That suggests Georgia has the depth and talent necessary to make up for Alexander's departure, but it hurts to lose a prospect of his caliber nonetheless.