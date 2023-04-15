WWE Rumors: Cody Rhodes Eyes Hollywood, Held Meetings During WrestleMania Week in LA

David Livingston/Getty Images

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes is reportedly eyeing acting roles in the wake of competing in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

According to Fightful Select (h/t Steve Carrier of Ringside News), Rhodes took part in some meetings during WrestleMania week in Los Angeles to discuss potential film and television roles.

Fightful noted that Rhodes has shown interest in playing the role of Johnny Cage in an upcoming Mortal Kombat film, as well as being part of a potential Legend of Zelda movie.

The 37-year-old Rhodes already has some acting experience, having appeared in seven episodes of the superhero television series Arrow alongside his friend Stephen Amell.

Rhodes also appeared on Warehouse 13 and in several reality shows, including WAGS Atlanta, Go-Big Show and Rhodes to the Top.

After primarily being used as a midcard talent during his first stint in WWE, Rhodes left the company in 2016 and made a name for himself in other promotions across the world.

He also had a huge hand in the creation of All Elite Wrestling, but he shockingly left AEW one year ago and made his WWE return as the surprise opponent of Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38.

Since then, Rhodes has established himself as arguably the most popular babyface in pro wrestling, consistently receiving hugely positive reactions wherever he goes.

Rhodes was the sentimental favorite to beat Roman Reigns for the undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 39, but Reigns retained thanks to Solo Sikoa.

WWE seems to be building toward Rhodes getting a rematch at a huge event like SummerSlam, but first The American Nightmare must go through Brock Lesnar, who attacked him on the Raw after WrestleMania,

Since Rhodes has made it abundantly clear that becoming WWE champion is his primary goal in life, it seems unlikely that he will take an extended leave from WWE to pursue acting any time soon.

Accepting some roles here and there could be an option, though, especially if he has designs on becoming a full-time actor once he is done wrestling, much like The Rock, John Cena and Batista have.

