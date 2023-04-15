X

    Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder's Shooting Bemoaned by Twitter in Loss vs. T-Wolves

    Julia StumbaughApril 15, 2023

    MINNEAPOLIS, MN - APRIL 14: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder shoots the ball during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2023 Play-In Tournament on April 14, 2023 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images)
    David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images

    A play-in upset over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday wasn't enough to get the Oklahoma City Thunder into their first postseason in three years.

    Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was held to 22 points Friday night as the Minnesota Timberwolves triumphed 120-95 in the final play-in game to claim the eighth and final seed in the Western Conference.

    Oklahoma City converted on just 36.0 percent of its field-goal attempts, while Minnesota sank 51.8 percent of its chances.

    Brady Fred @Brady_Fred

    OKC has got it going, but they need more size and shooting. Got beaten up inside tonight and don't have enough knockdown shooters who do more than just shoot.

    Joshua Books @books_joshua

    OKC shooting worse then the raptors did on their free throws

    Director of Fatherly Affairs of Family Man inc. @JeffUrameshi_

    OKC doesn't have enough good or consistent shooting to stress the zone

    wiz @kt_wza

    Man OKC did not show up like I thought they would…hard to beat anyone shooting 36% from the field

    Gilgeous-Alexander departed with seven minutes left in the game with his right eye swollen almost shut after taking a stray elbow from Minnesota's Rudy Gobert.

    That was not the only reason SGA was held well below his season average of 31.4 points per game. He went 5-of-19 from the field, including 0-of-1 on three-pointers, and recorded the majority of his points by sinking all 12 of his free throws.

    Doug Odhiambo @KobeWriter

    I wonder why Shai isn't shooting threes. He's getting open looks but he insists on driving

    Real Hoops Only @BrandonKingram

    Don't let Shai 20 points fool you. Bro is shooting 22 % from the field.

    Ade @adevonbismarck

    Playoff basketball is a different gravy. <br><br>Left to me Shai needs to take some more 3s

    Gilgeous-Alexander was also stymied by his cousin, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who earned his start for the Wolves.

    Matt Throne @Matt_Throne

    I can't say it enough. <br><br>Nickeil Alexander-Walker has been stellar on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tonight.

    brittrobson @brittrobson

    Without McDaniels, Wolves have limited SGA (3-12) and Giddey (1-6) to 12 points on 4-18 shooting. SGA has only gotten to the line 4 times (4-4). His cousin, NAW, has got 4th of July bragging rights at the moment.

    Ryan Molstad @RyanMolstad

    Timberwolves need to re-sign NAW just to guard SGA every time we play OKC.

    The Thunder came close but will have to wait at least another year to get back to the playoffs.

    The NBA's second-youngest team will get back 2022 No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren as OKC hopes to complete a rebuild and have fans watch Gilgeous-Alexander in the postseason for the first time since he became a bona fide star.