Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder's Shooting Bemoaned by Twitter in Loss vs. T-Wolves

David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images

A play-in upset over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday wasn't enough to get the Oklahoma City Thunder into their first postseason in three years.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was held to 22 points Friday night as the Minnesota Timberwolves triumphed 120-95 in the final play-in game to claim the eighth and final seed in the Western Conference.

Oklahoma City converted on just 36.0 percent of its field-goal attempts, while Minnesota sank 51.8 percent of its chances.

Gilgeous-Alexander departed with seven minutes left in the game with his right eye swollen almost shut after taking a stray elbow from Minnesota's Rudy Gobert.

That was not the only reason SGA was held well below his season average of 31.4 points per game. He went 5-of-19 from the field, including 0-of-1 on three-pointers, and recorded the majority of his points by sinking all 12 of his free throws.

Gilgeous-Alexander was also stymied by his cousin, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who earned his start for the Wolves.

The Thunder came close but will have to wait at least another year to get back to the playoffs.

The NBA's second-youngest team will get back 2022 No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren as OKC hopes to complete a rebuild and have fans watch Gilgeous-Alexander in the postseason for the first time since he became a bona fide star.