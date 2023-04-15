NBA Playoff Picture 2023: Final West Bracket After Timberwolves Beat Thunder

0 of 3

David Berding/Getty Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves used a play-in tournament victory to get into the NBA postseason field for the second straight season.

The Wolves needed an extra play-in game this time around, as they defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 120-95 on Friday after losing to the Los Angeles Lakers in overtime on Tuesday.

A year ago, the Wolves won their first play-in contest and took two first-round games against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Minnesota will try to bank on that experience to challenge the Denver Nuggets in the first-round series that tips off on Sunday night in Colorado.

However, the challenge in 2023 is far steeper than it was against Memphis. Minnesota has to travel to Colorado on a single day of rest and must deal with the altitude that comes with playing road games against the Nuggets.

Denver has all the pressure on it to take care of the Wolves in four or five games to earn some time off in a loaded Western Conference playoff field. Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers or Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns await the Nuggets-Wolves winner in the second round,

Game 1 between Minnesota and Denver will be the final first-round series opener to be played in the NBA. Three of the four Western Conference series start on Sunday. The Golden State Warriors' visit to the Sacramento Kings is the only West opener on Saturday.