    NBA Playoff Picture 2023: Final East Bracket After Heat Beat Bulls

    Michelle Bruton@@michelle_nflFeatured Columnist IVApril 15, 2023

    NBA Playoff Picture 2023: Final East Bracket After Heat Beat Bulls

    0 of 3

      MIAMI, FL - APRIL 14: Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat is introduced before the game against the Chicago Bulls during the 2023 Play-In Tournament on April 14, 2023 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images)
      Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

      Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls may have orchestrated a 19-point comeback against the Toronto Raptors to remain alive in the NBA Eastern Conference play-in round, but on Friday night against the Miami Heat, they were all out of magic.

      With their 102-91 victory on Friday night, the Heat clinched the No. 8 seed in the East and will advance to face the No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks.

      Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

      HEAT BEAT BULLS TO ADVANCE TO THE PLAYOFFS 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/HBKhLOhJWz">pic.twitter.com/HBKhLOhJWz</a>

      The Heat were buoyed in the win by the lights-out play of Jimmy Butler and Max Strus, who went 31-4-3 and 31-7-0, respectively. Though the Bulls kept it close in the first three quarters, the Heat pulled away in the final 12 minutes.

      Per ESPN Stats & Info, Butler and Strus are the third duo in Heat franchise history to score 30 points each in a playoff or play-in game.

      The others are LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, who did it three times, and Dwyane Wade and Damon Jones, who did it in 2005 against the Brooklyn Nets.

      ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

      Jimmy Butler and Max Strus are the 3rd Heat duo with 30 points apiece in a playoff or play-in game:<br><br>- LeBron James and Dwyane Wade (3 times)<br><br>- Dwyane Wade and Damon Jones (2005 vs Nets) <a href="https://t.co/8XCD4BqoNd">pic.twitter.com/8XCD4BqoNd</a>

      The first round of the NBA playoffs begins on Saturday; for the Eastern Conference, the first teams to face off will be the No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 6 Brooklyn Nets at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN.

      Following that East matchup will be the No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. the No. 7 Atlanta Hawks at 3:30 p.m. ET, also on ESPN. The Saturday night Eastern Conference game will see the No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers take on the No. 5 New York Knicks.

      After clinching their spot as the No. 8 seed in the East, the Heat will take on the Bucks in Game 1 on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET on TNT.

      Let's take a closer look at the Eastern Conference bracket and standings as well as the schedule for all eight teams as the NBA playoffs kick off in earnest this weekend.

    Eastern Conference Bracket

    1 of 3

      WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 04: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks looks on against the Washington Wizards in the first half at Capital One Arena on April 04, 2023 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
      Rob Carr/Getty Images

      1. Milwaukee Bucks vs. 8. Miami Heat

      2. Boston Celtics vs. 7. Atlanta Hawks

      3. Philadelphia 76ers vs. 6. Brooklyn Nets

      4. Cleveland Cavaliers vs. 5. New York Knicks

    Eastern Conference Standings

    2 of 3

      BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 07: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics dunks during the first quarter of the game against the Toronto Raptors at TD Garden on April 07, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)
      Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

      1. Milwaukee Bucks

      2. Boston Celtics

      3. Philadelphia 76ers

      4. Cleveland Cavaliers

      5. New York Knicks

      6. Brooklyn Nets

      7. Miami Heat

      8. Atlanta Hawks

      9. Toronto Raptors (eliminated in play-in round)

      10. Chicago Bulls (eliminated in play-in round)

    NBA Playoff Picture 2023: Final East Bracket After Heat Beat Bulls
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Eastern Conference Playoffs Schedule

    3 of 3

      BROOKLYN, NY - APRIL 9: Louis King #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers shoots the ball during the game against the Brooklyn Nets on April 9, 2023 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
      Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

      No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 6 Brooklyn Nets

      Game 1, Saturday: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN

      Game 2, Monday: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., TNT

      Game 3, April 20: Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m., TNT

      Game 4, April 22: Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 1 p.m. ET, TNT

      Game 5, April 24: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, time and TV TBD

      Game 6, April 27: Philadelphia at Brooklyn, time and TV TBD

      Game 7, April 29: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, time TBD, TNT

      No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 7 Atlanta Hawks

      Game 1, Saturday: Atlanta at Boston, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

      Game 2, Tuesday: Atlanta at Boston, 7 p.m. ET, NBA TV

      Game 3, April 21: Boston at Atlanta, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

      Game 4, April 23: Boston at Atlanta, 7 p.m. ET, TNT

      Game 5, April 25: Atlanta at Boston, time and TV TBD

      Game 6, April 27: Boston at Atlanta, time and TV TBD

      Game 7, April 29: Atlanta at Boston, time TBD, TNT

      No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 5 New York Knicks

      Game 1, Saturday: New York at Cleveland, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN

      Game 2, Tuesday: New York at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT

      Game 3, April 21: Cleveland at New York, 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC

      Game 4, April 23: Cleveland at New York, 1 p.m. ET, ABC

      Game 5, April 26: New York at Cleveland, time and TV TBD

      Game 6, April 28: Cleveland at New York, time and TV TBD

      Game 7, April 30: New York at Cleveland, time and TV TBD

      No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 8 Miami Heat

      Game 1, Sunday: Miami at Milwaukee, 5:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, TNT

      Game 2, April 19: Miami at Milwaukee, 9 p.m., ET, NBA TV

      Game 3, April 22: Milwaukee at Miami, 7:30 p.m. ET, time and TV TBD

      Game 4, April 24: Milwaukee at Miami, time and TV TBD

      Game 5, April 26: Miami at Milwaukee, time and TV TBD,

      Game 6, April 28: Milwaukee at Miami, time and TV TBD

      Game 7, April 30: Miami at Milwaukee, time and TV TBD

    X