NBA Playoff Picture 2023: Final East Bracket After Heat Beat Bulls

0 of 3

Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls may have orchestrated a 19-point comeback against the Toronto Raptors to remain alive in the NBA Eastern Conference play-in round, but on Friday night against the Miami Heat, they were all out of magic.

With their 102-91 victory on Friday night, the Heat clinched the No. 8 seed in the East and will advance to face the No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks.

The Heat were buoyed in the win by the lights-out play of Jimmy Butler and Max Strus, who went 31-4-3 and 31-7-0, respectively. Though the Bulls kept it close in the first three quarters, the Heat pulled away in the final 12 minutes.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, Butler and Strus are the third duo in Heat franchise history to score 30 points each in a playoff or play-in game.

The others are LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, who did it three times, and Dwyane Wade and Damon Jones, who did it in 2005 against the Brooklyn Nets.

The first round of the NBA playoffs begins on Saturday; for the Eastern Conference, the first teams to face off will be the No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 6 Brooklyn Nets at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Following that East matchup will be the No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. the No. 7 Atlanta Hawks at 3:30 p.m. ET, also on ESPN. The Saturday night Eastern Conference game will see the No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers take on the No. 5 New York Knicks.

After clinching their spot as the No. 8 seed in the East, the Heat will take on the Bucks in Game 1 on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET on TNT.

Let's take a closer look at the Eastern Conference bracket and standings as well as the schedule for all eight teams as the NBA playoffs kick off in earnest this weekend.