NBA Playoff Picture 2023: Final East Bracket After Heat Beat BullsApril 15, 2023
NBA Playoff Picture 2023: Final East Bracket After Heat Beat Bulls
Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls may have orchestrated a 19-point comeback against the Toronto Raptors to remain alive in the NBA Eastern Conference play-in round, but on Friday night against the Miami Heat, they were all out of magic.
With their 102-91 victory on Friday night, the Heat clinched the No. 8 seed in the East and will advance to face the No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks.
The Heat were buoyed in the win by the lights-out play of Jimmy Butler and Max Strus, who went 31-4-3 and 31-7-0, respectively. Though the Bulls kept it close in the first three quarters, the Heat pulled away in the final 12 minutes.
Per ESPN Stats & Info, Butler and Strus are the third duo in Heat franchise history to score 30 points each in a playoff or play-in game.
The others are LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, who did it three times, and Dwyane Wade and Damon Jones, who did it in 2005 against the Brooklyn Nets.
The first round of the NBA playoffs begins on Saturday; for the Eastern Conference, the first teams to face off will be the No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 6 Brooklyn Nets at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Following that East matchup will be the No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. the No. 7 Atlanta Hawks at 3:30 p.m. ET, also on ESPN. The Saturday night Eastern Conference game will see the No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers take on the No. 5 New York Knicks.
After clinching their spot as the No. 8 seed in the East, the Heat will take on the Bucks in Game 1 on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET on TNT.
Let's take a closer look at the Eastern Conference bracket and standings as well as the schedule for all eight teams as the NBA playoffs kick off in earnest this weekend.
Eastern Conference Bracket
1. Milwaukee Bucks vs. 8. Miami Heat
2. Boston Celtics vs. 7. Atlanta Hawks
3. Philadelphia 76ers vs. 6. Brooklyn Nets
4. Cleveland Cavaliers vs. 5. New York Knicks
Eastern Conference Standings
1. Milwaukee Bucks
2. Boston Celtics
3. Philadelphia 76ers
4. Cleveland Cavaliers
5. New York Knicks
6. Brooklyn Nets
7. Miami Heat
8. Atlanta Hawks
9. Toronto Raptors (eliminated in play-in round)
10. Chicago Bulls (eliminated in play-in round)
Eastern Conference Playoffs Schedule
No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 6 Brooklyn Nets
Game 1, Saturday: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN
Game 2, Monday: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., TNT
Game 3, April 20: Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m., TNT
Game 4, April 22: Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 1 p.m. ET, TNT
Game 5, April 24: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, time and TV TBD
Game 6, April 27: Philadelphia at Brooklyn, time and TV TBD
Game 7, April 29: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, time TBD, TNT
No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 7 Atlanta Hawks
Game 1, Saturday: Atlanta at Boston, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Game 2, Tuesday: Atlanta at Boston, 7 p.m. ET, NBA TV
Game 3, April 21: Boston at Atlanta, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN
Game 4, April 23: Boston at Atlanta, 7 p.m. ET, TNT
Game 5, April 25: Atlanta at Boston, time and TV TBD
Game 6, April 27: Boston at Atlanta, time and TV TBD
Game 7, April 29: Atlanta at Boston, time TBD, TNT
No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 5 New York Knicks
Game 1, Saturday: New York at Cleveland, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN
Game 2, Tuesday: New York at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT
Game 3, April 21: Cleveland at New York, 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC
Game 4, April 23: Cleveland at New York, 1 p.m. ET, ABC
Game 5, April 26: New York at Cleveland, time and TV TBD
Game 6, April 28: Cleveland at New York, time and TV TBD
Game 7, April 30: New York at Cleveland, time and TV TBD
No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 8 Miami Heat
Game 1, Sunday: Miami at Milwaukee, 5:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, TNT
Game 2, April 19: Miami at Milwaukee, 9 p.m., ET, NBA TV
Game 3, April 22: Milwaukee at Miami, 7:30 p.m. ET, time and TV TBD
Game 4, April 24: Milwaukee at Miami, time and TV TBD
Game 5, April 26: Miami at Milwaukee, time and TV TBD,
Game 6, April 28: Milwaukee at Miami, time and TV TBD
Game 7, April 30: Miami at Milwaukee, time and TV TBD