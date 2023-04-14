Lakers, Kings Represent Largest Liabilities To Sportsbooks for 2023 NBA Title

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Following one of the most surprising and dramatic turnarounds in NBA history, the Sacramento Kings returned to the postseason for the first time since the 2006 season as a No. 3 seed.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers overcame a 2-10 start to the season and managed to sneak their way to a No. 7 seed in the Western Conference. They also have a relatively healthy LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

And with the playoffs about to start, those two teams are the scariest things in the world to sportsbooks around the country.

According to a report by ESPN's David Purdum, the Lakers and Kings pose the largest liabilities of any teams in this season's playoff field due to several large bets.

Sacramento is the biggest threat to Caesars after an unnamed better at the Tropicana Casino in Las Vegas placed a $10,000 bet on the Kings to win the NBA Finals at 750-1 and another one of $8,000 at 350-1.

If De'Aaron Fox and Co. manage to win the whole thing, the payout for that lucky person would be a net of $10.3 million.

They already overcame 250-1 odds to win their division, so maybe the Kings have a few more surprises in them.

The Kings' road to a championship obviously won't be an easy one, especially since they have a date with the defending champion, Golden State Warriors, in the first round of the playoffs.

It is set to be one of the most anticipated matchups of the round.

Meanwhile, due to the roller-coaster nature of their season, the Lakers also pose a big threat to several sportsbooks.

After starting out the year at 12-1 to win the title, Los Angeles nose dived all the way to 125-1 in November. But a strong second half of the season, spearheaded by a resurgent Davis, has some people nervous.

"The Lakers are our biggest outright liability for the Western Conference and for the championship," Kevin Lawler, head of trading at PointsBet, told ESPN.

The Lakers are now only behind the Kings as the biggest liability for sportsbooks. Their first-round series is against the No. 2 seed Memphis Grizzlies.

The Kings are currently +4000 to win the title while the Lakers are +1400.

The Milwaukee Bucks (+275), Boston Celtics (+325) and Phoenix Suns (+425) are the three favorites to win it all.

