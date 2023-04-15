2023 NBA Free Agents: Latest Rumors and Predictions for Kyrie Irving, VanVleet, More

0 of 3

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

The 2023 NBA offseason is very much on for the 14 teams who fell short of the playoffs.

A handful of franchises knew this was coming months ago. A few just had their postseason dreams shattered this week.

No matter how they got here, though, all find themselves in the same boat. They need to start mapping plans to a brighter future, whether that means climbing the ladder next season or making big steps forward further down the line.

That's why, if you listen closely enough, you can already hear the hum of the upcoming free-agency frenzy. We're here breaking down the latest buzz and using it to make predictions about the players involved.

