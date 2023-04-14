Pistons Rumors: Kevin Ollie, Charles Lee to Interview for HC Job amid Ime Udoka Buzz

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Detroit Pistons are reportedly set to interview former UConn head men's basketball coach Kevin Ollie and Milwaukee Bucks assistant Charles Lee for their vacant head coaching position.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported on the Pistons' plans to interview Ollie, while ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Pistons had received permission to interview Lee, calling him a "significant" candidate in their search.

Detroit has also been linked to former Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, as Wojnarowski reported this week that Udoka, Lee, Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin and Miami Heat assistant Chris Quinn are among the candidates.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.