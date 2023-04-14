WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 14

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 14April 14, 2023
Shinsuke Nakamura made his return to WWE SmackDown on Friday night on Fox, appearing for the first time since November, and The Artist wasted little time re-establishing himself as a contender on the blue brand.
His return headlined a broadcast that featured a championship celebration for Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, the latest in the battle between the LWO and Judgment Day and a grudge match with origins in a broken PlayStation 5.
Find out what went down on the latest broadcast, how it graded out and what it means for the WWE Superstars involved with this recap of the April 14 episode from Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Match Card
- Santos Escobar vs. Damian Priest
- Xavier Woods vs. LA Knight
- The return of Shinsuke Nakamura
- A special championship celebration for Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez
Announced in advance for Friday's show were:
The Latest Between Sami Zayn, The Bloodline and Matt Riddle
- "Y'all gonna do what you always do: fold under pressure," Jey told the champs.
- "You two are the ones who have to report back empty-handed to your daddy, Roman Reigns," Zayn taunted the former champions.
- "I wish I was as good at anything as Jey is at lying to himself," Zayn said, shutting down his former friend's insistence that there are no cracks in The Bloodline.
WWE Undisputed Tag Team champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn kicked off the night's show with a promo in which they recapped their WrestleMania win over The Usos, only to have Jimmy, Jey and Solo Sikoa interrupted.
A verbal back-and-forth ensued, and The Bloodline teased a three-on-two physical altercation before Matt Riddle made the save and rocked Sikoa with a jumping knee. The Usos rescued The Enforcer before any further damage could be done.
This was a rather paint-by-numbers promo segment but the crowd was red-hot for the babyfaces and reacted exactly as you would want them to for the heels.
Harmless creative that keeps the six-man tag team feud alive as the company likely sets up a big trios match for the Backlash pay-per-view on May 6.
Grade
C+
Top Moments
Xavier Woods vs. LA Knight
- "You touch another man's joystick, there's gonna be trouble," Wade Barrett said on commentary.
- Woods delivered a double stomp to the back of the neck of Knight, then followed with a leg drop for another two count.
- Referee Jessika Carr caught Knight with a handful of tights but failed to do the same when Woods did the same, leading to the babyface victory.
The rivalry between Xavier Woods and LA Knight escalated a week ago and Friday night, they sought to settle their differences in one-on-one action.
Woods got the last laugh, avenging a broken PlayStation by fighting dirty and pinning his opponent with a rollup while holding a handful of tights.
The finish was clever, sure, but one has to wonder what and if there is an endgame to this Knight losing streak. The guy is mega-over, has the tools WWE always looks for in its stars and has proven his ability to stay over even when the creative support is not necessarily there.
Hopefully, Triple H has an idea of where that character is headed because fans will only tolerate so much losing before they start to question why they should invest energy into him.
Result
Woods defeated Knight
Grade
B
Top Moments
Santos Escobar vs. Damian Priest
- Backstage, an altercation between Xavier Woods and Gunther led to an Intercontinental Championship Match between the two on next week's show.
- Elsewhere, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn hyped up Matt Riddle ahead of his main event match against Solo Sikoa.
- Rhea Ripley took exception to Kayla Braxton mentioning Zelina Vega getting the best of her a week ago.
- Vega distracted Ripley, allowing Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde to attack Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio from behind.
- Escobar fired off a hot babyface comeback that led to chants of "Santos"
- LWO beat Dominik up to a huge reaction.
- Ripley interfered and Vega sent her face-first into the guardrail.
The rivalry between the LWO and The Judgment Day is, arguably, as hot as any in WWE right now as evidenced by the reaction to the showdown between Santos Escobar and Damian Priest Friday night.
The crowd in Lincoln was red-hot for the match itself, thanks to Escobar's fiery comeback and the utter disdain it has for the heel faction. A good, physical match with escalation in the form of interference from teammates of both competitors, concluded with Priest picking up a tainted victory.
Rey Mysterio made the save for the babyfaces afterward and ensured his feud with his son Dominik, and the Judgment Day, will continue on this road to Backlash.
This was a banger of a match, proof that Triple H's handling of this feud has been on-point, and evidence that the company may have something in the LWO. The reaction for Escobar, in particular, was really strong and should ease any hesitations critics may have about his ceiling on the main roster.
From his presence to his facial expressions, Priest looked like the intimidating force he should have been from day one on the main roster. Giving him promo time was also the right call and allowed him to show off in a way he has not really had the opportunity to as the muscle of the Judgment Day.
Result
Priest pinned Escobar
Grade
A
Top Moments