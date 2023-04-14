WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 14

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Shinsuke Nakamura made his return to WWE SmackDown on Friday night on Fox, appearing for the first time since November, and The Artist wasted little time re-establishing himself as a contender on the blue brand.

His return headlined a broadcast that featured a championship celebration for Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, the latest in the battle between the LWO and Judgment Day and a grudge match with origins in a broken PlayStation 5.

Find out what went down on the latest broadcast, how it graded out and what it means for the WWE Superstars involved with this recap of the April 14 episode from Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.

