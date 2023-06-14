Golden Knights 2023 Free Agents, Draft Targets, Offseason Guide After Stanley Cup Win

0 of 3

Zak Krill/NHLI via Getty Images

The Vegas Golden Knights are 2023 Stanley Cup Champions, defeating the Florida Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 to capture their first title in franchise history, and while many celebrations are in store, it's also time for the organization to begin planning for the 2023-24 campaign.

The Golden Knights finished first in the Pacific Division and their deep playoff run under new head coach Bruce Cassidy was widely expected, but winning a Stanley Cup title in just their sixth NHL season is quite impressive and speaks volumes of what the organization has built.

General manager Kelly McCrimmon will have his work cut out for him this summer as Vegas hopes to repeat next year, so let's take a look at the Golden Knights' free agents, some draft targets and what to expect this summer.