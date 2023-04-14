1 Word for Every NHL Team's Regular Season

1 Word for Every NHL Team's Regular SeasonApril 14, 2023
If the fantastic weather in even the northernmost hockey towns this week wasn't enough indication, there's less than one week until the best time of year: the Stanley Cup playoffs. As pumped as we all are, I've always thought it's important to respect and reflect on the regular season that was before we look ahead.
Let's put a bow on a 2022-23 season that featured historic wins and the most goal-scoring we've seen in decades with one word to describe every team at the end of it all.
Atlantic Division
Bruins: Historic
Is there any other way to describe the 65-12-5 regular season in which Boston set the NHL record in points (135), wins, and became just the fourth team in NHL history to win 60 or more games?
The best part? Almost no one saw it coming, except maybe new head coach Jim Montgomery and the guys in the locker room. No matter what happens in the playoffs, this was a season for the record books in Boston, and that deserves some recognition.
Sabres: Almost
Ugh. Buffalo, Buffalo, Buffalo.
You really had us going there for a minute, but once again the inconsistency added up and the playoff push fell short to extend the league's longest playoff drought.
Still, this season was different than the typical heartbreak in Buffalo—hope arrived in the form of Tage Thompson's breakout. He's not going anywhere, and then there's the defense led by Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power. The Sabres are putting together some pieces that make you think things are finally going to turn around soon.
Red Wings: Tease
The Red Wings were dangerously close to qualifying for the playoffs this season, but you can't rush the Yzerplan. Everything's still right on schedule for a slow-and-steady return to perennial excellence in Detroit, not just an exciting flash in the pan.
Panthers: Exhilarating
Last season's Presidents' Trophy winners have qualified for the playoffs for the second consecutive season, in an entirely different fashion—clawing their way in during the last week of the regular season.
They aren't perfect by any means, with huge question marks in their defense and goaltending, but Matthew Tkachuk's Hart finalist-worthy season and the late playoff push were enough to clinch.
I don't subscribe to the curse of the Presidents' Trophy, but maybe the lack of pressure this season will send Florida on a longer run.
Canadiens: Patience
The Canadiens are obviously rebuilding, but injuries throughout the season made the whole thing feel especially tough. They're on track for a high draft pick, though, so maybe the offseason will bring some much-needed happiness to Habs Nation.
Senators: Better
We all know the Senators were intending to clinch a playoff spot this season, considering they acquired Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat in the offseason. Giroux led a convincing-at-times charge, with 34 goals and 78 points in 81 games. Then they made one of the biggest splashes of the trade deadline in acquiring defenseman Jakob Chychrun.
They significantly improved this season and it showed in the standings, but it wasn't enough this year in such a tight Eastern Conference. With new ownership expected to take over and more time for this new core to mesh, watch out for Ottawa next season.
Tampa Bay Lightning: Inconsistent
We're hard on the Lightning because they've been one of the most consistent playoff teams for the better half of the decade. The roster is still stacked, they still have Andrei Vasilevskiy crushing it in net, and they still comfortably qualified for the playoffs. But the last few months of the season were riddled with some frustrating losses and an uncharacteristic lack of heart. It's on them to prove this postseason that they're still that same Cup-contending team we all got used to.
Toronto Maple Leafs: Pressure
GM Kyle Dubas had the loudest trade deadline of his tenure this season, highlighted by the Ryan O'Reilly acquisition. He sort of had to know that there are real implications for his and various Leafs staff members' futures if they don't finally make it out of the first round.
Do I think this constant pressure surrounding the Leafs and their first-round woes is overblown? Sure, plenty of teams haven't even made the first round at all the past few years, and the playoffs can be pretty random in the lucky bounce realm – that's what makes them so fun.
Regardless, no team is under more pressure to advance to the second round, and it's hard to think about anything else when it comes to Toronto.
Metropolitan Division
Carolina Hurricanes: Perennial
The Hurricanes have become a new team in the five years since Tom Dundon took over as owner, Don Waddell took over as General Manager and Rod Brind'Amour took over as head coach. This is a team that has expectations, demands respect, and has made the playoffs every year since the leadership changes.
Making the playoffs is no longer enough, although we tip our hats to another 100-point regular season under the new regime.
Did Carolina do enough at the trade deadline to make it to the Cup Final? How much does Andrei Svechnikov's injury impact contention?
Columbus Blue Jackets: Bad!
The losing is one thing, and Johnny Gaudreau acquisition aside, not many people truly expected this team to make a long playoff run, let alone qualify for the playoffs at all.
But the constant barrage of untimely injuries made you want to just throw this season out in the garbage and pretend it never happened. It was miserable, but at least it's finally over.
New Jersey Devils: Back
Tell all your friends: The New Jersey Devils are officially back and thriving. Not only did they clinch their first playoff berth since 2018, but the team looks scary headed into the playoffs. It's so exciting to imagine what Jack Hughes' first playoff run will look like after the true breakout season he's had.
New York Islanders: Exciting
Of all the teams in on the Bo Horvat sweepstakes, the Islanders seemingly (looking at you, Lou Lameriello), came out of nowhere to acquire him in a season where they were never at the top of their Division.
Look at 'em now, playoff-bound, and, dare I say, exciting. Yes, the New York Islanders excite me. Ilya Sorokin is a legitimate Vezina contender, and there's nothing like a chip-on-the-shoulder team and a hot goalie in the Stanley Cup playoffs.
New York Rangers: Major
The Rangers addressed the typical inconsistencies of a young-but-right-there team in a major way this trade deadline, acquiring veterans Vladimir Tarasenko, Patrick Kane, and more. I have so much respect for a team that goes for it, and the moves they made barely cost them in the grand scheme (save for one of their two first-rounders). All I know is this team is not messing around.
Philadelphia Flyers: Mess
Speaking of mess, this was one team that was supposed to be at least slightly better than the trainwreck that ensued. They addressed the mess by firing GM Chuck Fletcher, and we'll see what happens next season.
Pittsburgh Penguins: Depressing
The Penguins kept the 17-year band of Sidney Crosby, Kris Letang, and Evgeni Malkin together, sure. But GM Ron Hextall barely did anything to help the aging legends, and that's where things fell apart for Pittsburgh. Not only did they miss the postseason for the first time since 2006, but so many games throughout the regular season were lost in truly depressing fashion.
Washington Capitals: Depressing (Alexander's version)
With both the Penguins and the Capitals missing the playoffs, this might be the beginning of the end of an era. That said, the Capitals regular season still featured Alex Ovechkin doing his thing the way only he can, and he's well-poised to eventually break Wayne Gretzky's goals record. Lucky for Ovechkin, the postseason doesn't count.
Central Division
Arizona Coyotes: Mullett
The Coyotes did what they had to do with the tank, and they embraced their temporary home at Mullett Arena in the process. Some emerging stars like Clayton Keller had solid seasons (especially at home!) and the Coyotes sold the pieces they set out to sell. Things just might be looking up for this franchise, and maybe they'll look back and reminisce about how it all started at the Mullett.
Chicago Blackhawks: Over
Kane is gone, and Jonathan Toews played his last game as a Chicago Blackhawk tonight. Obviously, the dynasty has been long gone on the ice for a while, but with franchise players now gone it really feels done.
Colorado Avalanche: Fine
The reigning Cup champs were inconsistent early on this season, riddled with injuries to key players like captain Gabriel Landeskog, who is now officially out for the playoffs. But you can't keep this team down for long, and they returned to form later on. Mikko Rantanen has been especially impressive as of late. They might not be the one hundred percent healthy team that won last year's Cup, but they'll be fine.
Dallas Stars: Resurgence
Not only did young stars Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz shine this season, along with emerging goaltender Jake Oettinger. But veterans Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin looked like, well, themselves when they were Robertson's age. Can they keep it up in the playoffs?
Minnesota Wild: Wild
Did anyone else feel a shift in the ever-mild Wild this season? They've qualified for the playoffs most years in recent memory, but they haven't done much beyond that – and you never really got the feeling they would. This year, they looked a tough start in the face and played through it, with new faces like Matt Boldy emerging when Kirill Kaprizov went down with an injury, and with Marc-Andre Fleury being Marc-Andre Fleury.
Nashville Predators: Realistic
Finally, the middling Predators surrendered and did not qualify for the playoffs. Maybe they'll finally launch a soft rebuild under new GM Barry Trotz.
St. Louis Blues: Weird
The Blues are in a weird spot right now, with a young core in players like Robert Thomas trying to emerge, but an aging defense and all-around strange vibes holding them back. No team is more of a rollercoaster in this league, and no goaltender handles it worse.
Winnipeg Jets: Tense
What's more frustrating than Connor Hellebuyck's Vezina-contending performance combined with the inconsistencies of the Jets team in front of him?
For whatever reason—perhaps lack of accountability—this team just can't seem to figure it out. There's a lot of internal pressure rising, but a brief exhale now that the Jets have clinched the last playoff berth available.
Pacific Division
Anaheim Ducks: Pathetic
Listen, a tank is a tank. Pathetic is the goal. But whatever this was, was tough to watch.
Calgary Flames: Extinguished
What a bizarre season for the Flames, a cautionary tale of what can happen when you make too many moves. Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri are great players, but it took time to get acclimated to Calgary's system for whatever reason, then it was too late. You feel for goalie Jacob Markstrom, who was very hard on himself throughout his down season. You wonder what needs to change to make this team click.
Edmonton Oilers: Typical
Y'all ever heard of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl? They've continued to score a lot of points. Call me when anything changes.
Los Angeles Kings: Fun
East Coast bias has prevailed and we didn't hear as much as we should've about the Kings' season, but the playoffs are about to change that. They've already proved their thrilling seven-game series against the Oilers last playoffs wasn't a fluke, and now we should all pay more attention as we see what this young team can really do in the playoffs.
San Jose Sharks: Karlsson
If you're going to rebuild, at least you've got Erik Karlsson becoming the first NHL defenseman to reach 100 points in a season since Brian Leetch in 1991-92 to keep you entertained.
Seattle Kraken: Serendipitous
Who among us had the Kraken gliding into the playoffs in their second season as a franchise? Now they seem unstoppable, and they've been especially good against good opponents like the Bruins. The key? Just. Score. Goals.
Vancouver Canucks: Embarrassing
What words are left to describe a franchise that has become a caricature of itself under owner Francesco Aquilini? Whether it was on the ice or off the ice, the Canucks kept making headlines for their incompetency. It's time to take a long, hard, look at the future of the franchise and finally do what's best for five years down the line.
Vegas Golden Knights: Unconventional
Say whatever you will about the Golden Knights, they've figured out how to deal with salary cap woes in a way that has kept them at the top of the league since their inception. It was business as usual this season, and despite injuries—especially related to goaltending—they've done it again this season under new head coach Bruce Cassidy. The acquisition of Kings legend Jonathan Quick adds a flare for the drama, and you can't say the Knights aren't entertaining.