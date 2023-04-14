1 Word for Every NHL Team's Regular Season

1 of 4

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Bruins: Historic

Is there any other way to describe the 65-12-5 regular season in which Boston set the NHL record in points (135), wins, and became just the fourth team in NHL history to win 60 or more games?

The best part? Almost no one saw it coming, except maybe new head coach Jim Montgomery and the guys in the locker room. No matter what happens in the playoffs, this was a season for the record books in Boston, and that deserves some recognition.

Sabres: Almost

Ugh. Buffalo, Buffalo, Buffalo.

You really had us going there for a minute, but once again the inconsistency added up and the playoff push fell short to extend the league's longest playoff drought.

Still, this season was different than the typical heartbreak in Buffalo—hope arrived in the form of Tage Thompson's breakout. He's not going anywhere, and then there's the defense led by Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power. The Sabres are putting together some pieces that make you think things are finally going to turn around soon.

Red Wings: Tease

The Red Wings were dangerously close to qualifying for the playoffs this season, but you can't rush the Yzerplan. Everything's still right on schedule for a slow-and-steady return to perennial excellence in Detroit, not just an exciting flash in the pan.

Panthers: Exhilarating

Last season's Presidents' Trophy winners have qualified for the playoffs for the second consecutive season, in an entirely different fashion—clawing their way in during the last week of the regular season.

They aren't perfect by any means, with huge question marks in their defense and goaltending, but Matthew Tkachuk's Hart finalist-worthy season and the late playoff push were enough to clinch.

I don't subscribe to the curse of the Presidents' Trophy, but maybe the lack of pressure this season will send Florida on a longer run.

Canadiens: Patience

The Canadiens are obviously rebuilding, but injuries throughout the season made the whole thing feel especially tough. They're on track for a high draft pick, though, so maybe the offseason will bring some much-needed happiness to Habs Nation.

Senators: Better

We all know the Senators were intending to clinch a playoff spot this season, considering they acquired Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat in the offseason. Giroux led a convincing-at-times charge, with 34 goals and 78 points in 81 games. Then they made one of the biggest splashes of the trade deadline in acquiring defenseman Jakob Chychrun.

They significantly improved this season and it showed in the standings, but it wasn't enough this year in such a tight Eastern Conference. With new ownership expected to take over and more time for this new core to mesh, watch out for Ottawa next season.

Tampa Bay Lightning: Inconsistent

We're hard on the Lightning because they've been one of the most consistent playoff teams for the better half of the decade. The roster is still stacked, they still have Andrei Vasilevskiy crushing it in net, and they still comfortably qualified for the playoffs. But the last few months of the season were riddled with some frustrating losses and an uncharacteristic lack of heart. It's on them to prove this postseason that they're still that same Cup-contending team we all got used to.

Toronto Maple Leafs: Pressure

GM Kyle Dubas had the loudest trade deadline of his tenure this season, highlighted by the Ryan O'Reilly acquisition. He sort of had to know that there are real implications for his and various Leafs staff members' futures if they don't finally make it out of the first round.

Do I think this constant pressure surrounding the Leafs and their first-round woes is overblown? Sure, plenty of teams haven't even made the first round at all the past few years, and the playoffs can be pretty random in the lucky bounce realm – that's what makes them so fun.

Regardless, no team is under more pressure to advance to the second round, and it's hard to think about anything else when it comes to Toronto.