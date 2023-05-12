Ranking Suns' Top Trade Targets After 2023 NBA Playoff Loss

0 of 3

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns put themselves on the championship-or-bust scale the second they landed Kevin Durant at the 2023 NBA trade deadline.

By that metric, the campaign was a bust, then.

Truth be told, the Suns have more than one chance to make a title trek with Durant and Devin Booker. Whether the same applies to Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton remains to be seen.



So, what will Phoenix focus on finding this offseason? Are the Suns content with making minor moves for the depth pieces they lacked this postseason? Or do they think a more dramatic change is needed?

