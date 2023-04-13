Rays' Historic 13-0 Start Floors MLB Twitter as Tampa Bay Sweeps Red Sox

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Rays are on pace to go 162-0.

That's not going to happen, of course, but the Rays are making history to begin the 2023 season.

With their 9-3 win over the Boston Red Sox on Thursday afternoon at Tropicana Field, the Rays are 13-0 to start the 2023 campaign, becoming the first team since the 1987 Milwaukee Brewers to do so.

Those Brewers and 1982 Atlanta Braves are the only other modern-era teams to start a season 13-0.

Additionally, the Rays are tied for the longest win streak to start a season since 1900.

Tampa Bay put together another impressive outing Thursday as Yandy Díaz and Brandon Lowe both hit home runs and Randy Arozarena, Manuel Margot, Harold Ramírez and Francisco Mejía all drove in runs.

Additionally, starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs posted five strikeouts before being pulled from the game in the top of the fourth inning with left arm ulnar neuritis.

While Tampa Bay has yet to face a quality opponent this season, it has still outscored its foes 101-30, which is remarkable, and tying the record is still an impressive feat.

Twitter was quick to praise Tampa Bay for sweeping the Red Sox and joining the history books Thursday:

The Rays will face much tougher opponents in the weeks ahead as matchups against the Toronto Blue Jays, Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros are on tap this month.

The Rays will be back in action Friday against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.