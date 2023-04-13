X

    Rays' Historic 13-0 Start Floors MLB Twitter as Tampa Bay Sweeps Red Sox

    Erin WalshApril 13, 2023

    ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - APRIL 13: Yandy Diaz #2 celebrates with third base coach Brady Williams #4 of the Tampa Bay Rays after hitting a home run in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field on April 13, 2023 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
    Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

    The Tampa Bay Rays are on pace to go 162-0.

    That's not going to happen, of course, but the Rays are making history to begin the 2023 season.

    With their 9-3 win over the Boston Red Sox on Thursday afternoon at Tropicana Field, the Rays are 13-0 to start the 2023 campaign, becoming the first team since the 1987 Milwaukee Brewers to do so.

    Those Brewers and 1982 Atlanta Braves are the only other modern-era teams to start a season 13-0.

    Additionally, the Rays are tied for the longest win streak to start a season since 1900.

    Tampa Bay Rays @RaysBaseball

    Sweeping our way into the history books <br><br>🧹🧹🧹🧹 <a href="https://t.co/dcnAsVU37I">pic.twitter.com/dcnAsVU37I</a>

    Evan Woodbery @evanwoodbery

    The Rays are 13-0.<br><br>The last modern team to start the season with 13 straight wins was the 1987 Brewers.<br><br>Milwaukee finished 91-71, 7 games behind the first-place Tigers, one of *four teams* in the AL East with a better record than the Minnesota Twins, the AL West champs.

    Tampa Bay put together another impressive outing Thursday as Yandy Díaz and Brandon Lowe both hit home runs and Randy Arozarena, Manuel Margot, Harold Ramírez and Francisco Mejía all drove in runs.

    Additionally, starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs posted five strikeouts before being pulled from the game in the top of the fourth inning with left arm ulnar neuritis.

    While Tampa Bay has yet to face a quality opponent this season, it has still outscored its foes 101-30, which is remarkable, and tying the record is still an impressive feat.

    Twitter was quick to praise Tampa Bay for sweeping the Red Sox and joining the history books Thursday:

    Cam / NoSleeves @NoSleevesGaming

    Rays simply wont ever lose.

    Ryan Rosenblatt @RyanRosenblatt

    MLB is going to have to change this year's All Star Game to the all stars vs. the 93-0 Rays

    Cory McCartney @coryjmccartney

    The now 13-0 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Rays?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Rays</a> have a run differential of +71. <br><br>Take all the other division leaders' differentials combined, and it comes up to eight less than <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RaysUp?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RaysUp</a>.<br><br>Insane start. <a href="https://t.co/90qBRF74gJ">pic.twitter.com/90qBRF74gJ</a>

    Robyn Hearn @RobynHearnTV

    Who is going to take the Rays down?

    Cole Thompson @MrColeThompson

    I genuinely think the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Rays?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Rays</a> are never losing a game at this point.

    Eric Hubbs @BarstoolHubbs

    Sure it came against 4 last place teams, but 13-0 to being the year for the Rays is insane. Outscoring your opponents 101-30 is preposterous. Don't like it one bit

    Dan Moscaritolo @DanMoscaritolo

    The Rays. Wagon.

    Kenny Morales @KennyMoralesTV

    THE STREAK LIVES ON! <br><br>The Rays come from behind to beat the Boston Red Sox, 9-3.<br><br>Tampa Bay improves to (13-0) and has now tied the major league record for the best start to a season since 1900! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RaysUp?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RaysUp</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/BN9?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BN9</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/MyNews13?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MyNews13</a> <a href="https://t.co/kzsxCEtaQT">pic.twitter.com/kzsxCEtaQT</a>

    Aaron Parseghian WTSP @AaronParseghian

    The Tampa Bay Rays are 13-0!!! This team is special <a href="https://t.co/ts6F13Gnee">pic.twitter.com/ts6F13Gnee</a>

    Jake Shapiro @Shapalicious

    The Rays may never lose again

    David Schiele WTSP @Deacon_Schiele

    ACKNOWLEDGE THEM!<br><br>The Tampa Bay Roman Rays are 13-0, tying the MLB record for the best start to a season! <a href="https://t.co/GY3M4paGnR">pic.twitter.com/GY3M4paGnR</a>

    Sarah Langs @SlangsOnSports

    THE RAYS ARE 13-0<br><br>GUYS!!!!!!!!!!

    The Rays will face much tougher opponents in the weeks ahead as matchups against the Toronto Blue Jays, Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros are on tap this month.

    The Rays will be back in action Friday against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.