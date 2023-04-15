B/R Staff: Biggest X-Factor for Every 1st-Round 2023 NBA Playoff Series

0 of 8

Rob Carr/Getty Images

With the regular season and the play-in tournament behind us, the 2023 NBA Playoffs are finally here, and each individual series is loaded with factors that could swing results either way.

As you settle in for the most exciting part of the league's schedule, Bleacher Report's NBA staff has you covered with the biggest factors for each of the eight matchups.

You might even call them X-Factors.

Whether it's outside shooting, an individual player, a specific one-on-one matchup or something else, we have all 16 teams covered below.