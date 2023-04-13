Grizzlies' Ja Morant Files Countersuit Against Teen, Says Career Could've Been Ended

Justin Ford/Getty Images

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has filed a countersuit against Joshua Holloway, according to Drew Hill of the Daily Memphian.

Morant is alleging he could've suffered a career-ending injury when Holloway threw a basketball at his face during a pickup game. His representatives are also alleging the teenager "lied to the police about Morant brandishing a weapon and that the key details of the once-sealed case were leaked to the media in violation of a court order," per Hill.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.