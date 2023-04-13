X

    Grizzlies' Ja Morant Files Countersuit Against Teen, Says Career Could've Been Ended

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVApril 13, 2023

    MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - FEBRUARY 28: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies brings the ball up court during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum on February 28, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)
    Justin Ford/Getty Images

    Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has filed a countersuit against Joshua Holloway, according to Drew Hill of the Daily Memphian.

    Morant is alleging he could've suffered a career-ending injury when Holloway threw a basketball at his face during a pickup game. His representatives are also alleging the teenager "lied to the police about Morant brandishing a weapon and that the key details of the once-sealed case were leaked to the media in violation of a court order," per Hill.

