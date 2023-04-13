TMZ: Jorge Masvidal Says Colby Covington Received Preferential Treatment from Police

Alejandro Salazar/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former UFC star Jorge Masvidal alleged officers from the Miami Beach Police Department showed a bias toward Colby Covington during their physical confrontation in March 2022, according to TMZ Sports.

A few weeks after they fought at UFC 272, Masvidal and Covington crossed paths outside of a restaurant in Miami Beach, Florida. Masvidal was formally charged with aggravated battery and criminal mischief after allegedly striking Covington, who suffered a broken tooth and later said he experienced a "brain injury."

TMZ Sports reported Masvidal's attorneys are alleging Covington didn't call emergency services on the night of the incident but instead reached out to a Miami Beach police officer he knew "so he could receive concierge police intervention."

"Masvidal claims after Covington called the sergeant, the officer then radioed the matter into the station as a 'Code 3'—which, according to Masvidal, is 'reserved for shooting and active dangerous felonies.'"

Masvidal also alleged the sergeant "made additional calls to individual officers to 'get over immediately' to the scene" and diverted "over 20 officers from their duties and responsibilities" in an effort to help Covington.

Masvidal pleaded not guilty to his charges last March. The court set a pre-trial date for May 10, with the proceedings expected to get underway on May 22.