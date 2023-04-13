NBA Playoff Picture 2023: Updated Play-In Brackets After Bulls, Thunder Win

Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

The 2023 NBA play-in tournament continues to bring the heat.

The No. 10 Chicago Bulls staved off elimination on Wednesday night with a 109-105 comeback victory over the No. 9 Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena, earning the chance to face the No. 7 Miami Heat on Friday with the No. 8 seed on the line.

The No. 10 Oklahoma City Thunder are also still alive after defeating the No. 9 New Orleans Pelicans 123-118 on Wednesday at Smoothie King Center. They'll face the No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday with a playoff berth up for grabs.

With the first round of the play-in tournament complete, let's take a look at the updated playoff picture as the first round inches closer.

Play-In Tournament Schedule

No. 7 Miami Heat vs. No. 10 Chicago Bulls: Friday, April 14 at 7 p.m. ET

No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves vs. No. 10 Oklahoma City Thunder: Friday, April 14 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Eastern Conference Playoff Picture—Round 1

No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 8 seed—winner of No. 7 Miami Heat/No. 10 Chicago Bulls

No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 7 Atlanta Hawks

No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 6 Brooklyn Nets

No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 5 New York Knicks

Western Conference Playoff Picture—Round 1

No. 1 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 8 seed—winner of No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves/No. 10 Oklahoma City Thunder

No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies vs. No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers

No. 3 Sacramento Kings vs. No. 6 Golden State Warriors

No. 4 Phoenix Suns vs. No. 5 Los Angeles Clippers

The Atlanta Hawks earned a first-round matchup against the Boston Celtics by defeating the Miami Heat 116-105 in the first round of the play-in tournament on Tuesday.

The Los Angeles Lakers clinched a first-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies with a 108-102 overtime win over the Minnesota Timberwolves the same day.

The Heat and Bulls met three times during the regular season, and Chicago won all three matchups, the most recent coming on March 18 at United Center. With a playoff spot on the line, though, their upcoming matchup should be much more competitive.

The Thunder and Timberwolves met four times during the regular season, and Minnesota won three of the four matchups. The two teams have not met since Dec. 16.

It's going to be especially difficult for Oklahoma City to clinch a playoff berth if Rudy Gobert returns to the Minnesota lineup on Friday following his suspension for punching teammate Kyle Anderson during an on-court altercation earlier this week.