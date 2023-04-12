Top Winners and Losers After Wednesday's Champions League Quarter-Finals Leg 1 Result

Burak Akbulut/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Two matches, two red cards during Wednesday's Champions League quarterfinal first legs.

Real Madrid continued to look excellent, beating Chelsea 2-0 as Chelsea went down to 10 men in the second half, while AC Milan got started off on the right foot with a 1-0 victory over 10-man Napoli.

Below, we'll break down the day's winners and losers.

Winner: Karim Benzema

Scoring UCL goals is just what Karim Benzema does. Over and over and over again.

So it was no surprise when the Real Madrid icon opened the scoring against Chelsea:

Right place, right time. Rinse and repeat for the UCL maestro.

And with that, Real Madrid will carry a two-goal aggregate lead to Stamford Bridge. The defending European champions, barring a shocker, look well on its way to the semifinals.

Loser: Marc Cucurella and Ben Chilwell

The Chelsea defenders had a horrible sequence early in the second half, basically giving away any realistic chance the Blues had of pulling even on the road.

Marc Cucurella's poor positioning allowed Rodrygo to sneak behind the Chelsea back line, and Ben Chilwell's poor attempt to cover for him led to a straight red and a 10-man Chelsea the rest of the way:

About 15 minutes later, Marco Asensio made the Blues pay:

Chelsea will still have the home leg to recover, but it won't have Chilwell for that match.

Winner: Ismaël Bennacer

How's this for a finish?

Maybe not the best goalkeeping, but still—that was a rocket. Not a bad way to open your UCL account.

In the battle for Italy, Ismaël Bennacer and AC Milan drew first blood. A return leg in Naples still beckons, however.

Loser: André-Frank Zambo Anguissa

Talk about losing your composure. André-Frank Zambo Anguissa completely lost the plot late in the second half as Napoli was trying to erase a one-goal deficit.

Returning to Naples down just one goal isn't the worst result for the soon-to-be Italian champions. Zambo Anguissa and Min-jae Kim will be watching from the stands after losing their heads, however.

That, combined with the possibility of Victor Osimhen remaining out for the second leg, has made things more complicated.