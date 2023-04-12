X

    Top Winners and Losers After Wednesday's Champions League Quarter-Finals Leg 1 Result

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVApril 12, 2023

    MADRID, SPAIN - APRIL 12: Karim Benzema of Real Madrid in action during UEFA Champions League quarter final match between Real Madrid and Chelsea at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on April 12, 2023. (Photo by Burak Akbulut/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
    Burak Akbulut/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

    Two matches, two red cards during Wednesday's Champions League quarterfinal first legs.

    Real Madrid continued to look excellent, beating Chelsea 2-0 as Chelsea went down to 10 men in the second half, while AC Milan got started off on the right foot with a 1-0 victory over 10-man Napoli.

    Below, we'll break down the day's winners and losers.

    Winner: Karim Benzema

    Scoring UCL goals is just what Karim Benzema does. Over and over and over again.

    So it was no surprise when the Real Madrid icon opened the scoring against Chelsea:

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    Karim Benzema loves scoring against Chelsea!<br><br>Dani Carvajal with a perfect pass. 🤌 <a href="https://t.co/Zzm4L45JDu">pic.twitter.com/Zzm4L45JDu</a>

    Right place, right time. Rinse and repeat for the UCL maestro.

    ESPN FC @ESPNFC

    Karim Benzema ties Erling Haaland for the most goals scored among players from Europe's top five leagues since the World Cup break 🤯<br><br>They're inevitable 😤 <a href="https://t.co/U3nuWOXHlN">pic.twitter.com/U3nuWOXHlN</a>

    B/R Football @brfootball

    ▪️ Hat trick in the first leg last season<br>▪️ Winner in extra time in the second leg<br>▪️ Opens the scoring today<br><br>Karim Benzema vs. Chelsea 👻 <a href="https://t.co/I5Ruj0W6J3">pic.twitter.com/I5Ruj0W6J3</a>

    Squawka @Squawka

    Only four players in European Cup / Champions League history have scored 90+ goals in the competition:<br><br>◎ Cristiano Ronaldo (140)<br>◎ Lionel Messi (129)<br>◎ Robert Lewandowski (91)<br>◉ Karim Benzema<br><br>The Elite Four. <a href="https://t.co/jPCd6DPx5s">pic.twitter.com/jPCd6DPx5s</a>

    And with that, Real Madrid will carry a two-goal aggregate lead to Stamford Bridge. The defending European champions, barring a shocker, look well on its way to the semifinals.

    Loser: Marc Cucurella and Ben Chilwell

    Top Winners and Losers After Wednesday's Champions League Quarter-Finals Leg 1 Result
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    The Chelsea defenders had a horrible sequence early in the second half, basically giving away any realistic chance the Blues had of pulling even on the road.

    Marc Cucurella's poor positioning allowed Rodrygo to sneak behind the Chelsea back line, and Ben Chilwell's poor attempt to cover for him led to a straight red and a 10-man Chelsea the rest of the way:

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    A STRAIGHT red card for Ben Chilwell. 😲 <a href="https://t.co/hQGKK8uFVF">pic.twitter.com/hQGKK8uFVF</a>

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    55': Cucurella replaces the injured Koulibaly<br>59': Chilwell sent off trying to cover for Cucurella🟥<br><br>Not a good four minutes for Chelsea. 😬 <a href="https://t.co/lqAVPISi4p">pic.twitter.com/lqAVPISi4p</a>

    Pys @CFCPys

    Chilwell that is absolutely embarrassing, no need to do that, he's now lost the tie for us 100%. Shocking defending.

    TLV @TheLampardView

    Chilwell the scapegoat for Cucurella's absolutely brainless footballing IQ

    About 15 minutes later, Marco Asensio made the Blues pay:

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    MARCO ASENSIO TWO MINUTES AFTER COMING ON! 💥 <a href="https://t.co/qc50JrXNS5">pic.twitter.com/qc50JrXNS5</a>

    Chelsea will still have the home leg to recover, but it won't have Chilwell for that match.

    Winner: Ismaël Bennacer

    How's this for a finish?

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    Ismaël Bennacer sends the San Siro into commotion!<br><br>A classic counter from Milan. 😤 <a href="https://t.co/1yAH5vjONu">pic.twitter.com/1yAH5vjONu</a>

    Maybe not the best goalkeeping, but still—that was a rocket. Not a bad way to open your UCL account.

    Squawka @Squawka

    Ismaël Bennacer's goal against Napoli is the first Champions League goal of his career.<br><br>Saving it for the knockout stages. 😏<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UCL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UCL</a> <a href="https://t.co/H4Qb5DqZsN">pic.twitter.com/H4Qb5DqZsN</a>

    In the battle for Italy, Ismaël Bennacer and AC Milan drew first blood. A return leg in Naples still beckons, however.

    Loser: André-Frank Zambo Anguissa

    Talk about losing your composure. André-Frank Zambo Anguissa completely lost the plot late in the second half as Napoli was trying to erase a one-goal deficit.

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    André-Frank Zambo Anguissa is sent off after two yellow cards in just four minutes. 🟨 🟨<br><br>It gets worse for Napoli. <a href="https://t.co/nnBxuJ8Wfd">pic.twitter.com/nnBxuJ8Wfd</a>

    Carlo Garganese @carlogarganese

    Milan 1-0 Napoli<br><br>Milan seem to have Napoli's number<br><br>Napoli dominated ball but created nothing from minute 1 to last 5<br><br>Ref a disaster but Napoli were naive &amp; lost their heads. No Anguissa, no Kim for 2nd leg<br><br>Milan favourites to go through. If Osimhen isn't back, Napoli are out

    Statman Dave @StatmanDave

    Napoli could miss some important players in the 2nd Leg against Milan:<br><br>🚑 Victor Osimhen<br>🟥 Frank Anguissa<br>🟨 🟨 Kim Min-Jae<br><br>European dream over? 🤔 <a href="https://t.co/fJgsYiwJKZ">pic.twitter.com/fJgsYiwJKZ</a>

    tariq panja @tariqpanja

    Now Min-Jae booked and will miss second leg. No idea what for. Referee having a huge impact on the tie.

    Returning to Naples down just one goal isn't the worst result for the soon-to-be Italian champions. Zambo Anguissa and Min-jae Kim will be watching from the stands after losing their heads, however.

    That, combined with the possibility of Victor Osimhen remaining out for the second leg, has made things more complicated.