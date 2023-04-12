Todd Boehly's Prediction Trolled by Fans After Chelsea's UCL Loss to Real Madrid

MB Media/Getty Images

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly's 3-0 victory prediction for his team did not come to fruition Wednesday as Real Madrid dominated from start to finish en route to a 2-0 win over the Blues in Champions League quarterfinal action at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Karim Benzema scored the game-winning goal in the 21st minute, and substitute Marco Asensio added a 74th-minute tally.

This was a nightmarish match for Chelsea, which endured a five-minute stretch early in the second half in which Kalidou Koulibaly left with an injury and Ben Chilwell was sent off.

Real Madrid outshot Chelsea 18-7 (10-3 shots on goal). The defending Champions League winners also possessed the ball 57 percent of the time.

At this juncture, Chelsea would sign up for Boehly's first-leg prediction when it hosts Real Madrid on Tuesday. But for now, he missed the mark.

Naturally, Twitter had a field day with the prediction.

With the loss, Chelsea's run of disastrous form continued. The Blues failed to score for the fourth straight match, something they hadn't done since December 1993.

The second leg of the UCL matchup will go down at 3 p.m. ET Tuesday from Stamford Bridge.