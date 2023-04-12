X

    Todd Boehly's Prediction Trolled by Fans After Chelsea's UCL Loss to Real Madrid

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIApril 12, 2023

    MADRID, SPAIN - APRIL 12: Karim Benzema of Real Madrid celebrates scoring their teams first goal with team mates during the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg match between Real Madrid and Chelsea FC at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 12, 2023 in Madrid, Spain (Photo by MB Media/Getty Images)
    MB Media/Getty Images

    Chelsea owner Todd Boehly's 3-0 victory prediction for his team did not come to fruition Wednesday as Real Madrid dominated from start to finish en route to a 2-0 win over the Blues in Champions League quarterfinal action at the Santiago Bernabéu.

    Karim Benzema scored the game-winning goal in the 21st minute, and substitute Marco Asensio added a 74th-minute tally.

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    Karim Benzema loves scoring against Chelsea!<br><br>Dani Carvajal with a perfect pass. 🤌 <a href="https://t.co/Zzm4L45JDu">pic.twitter.com/Zzm4L45JDu</a>

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    MARCO ASENSIO TWO MINUTES AFTER COMING ON! 💥 <a href="https://t.co/qc50JrXNS5">pic.twitter.com/qc50JrXNS5</a>

    This was a nightmarish match for Chelsea, which endured a five-minute stretch early in the second half in which Kalidou Koulibaly left with an injury and Ben Chilwell was sent off.

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    55': Cucurella replaces the injured Koulibaly<br>59': Chilwell sent off trying to cover for Cucurella🟥<br><br>Not a good four minutes for Chelsea. 😬 <a href="https://t.co/lqAVPISi4p">pic.twitter.com/lqAVPISi4p</a>

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    A STRAIGHT red card for Ben Chilwell. 😲 <a href="https://t.co/hQGKK8uFVF">pic.twitter.com/hQGKK8uFVF</a>

    Real Madrid outshot Chelsea 18-7 (10-3 shots on goal). The defending Champions League winners also possessed the ball 57 percent of the time.

    At this juncture, Chelsea would sign up for Boehly's first-leg prediction when it hosts Real Madrid on Tuesday. But for now, he missed the mark.

    B/R Football @brfootball

    Todd Boehly is predicting a 3-0 win for Chelsea against Real Madrid 🍿<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/footballdaily?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@footballdaily</a>)<a href="https://t.co/VRxs9OnqIk">pic.twitter.com/VRxs9OnqIk</a>

    Naturally, Twitter had a field day with the prediction.

    Tom Williams @tomwfootball

    "What kind of result will you need in the second leg Mr Boehly?" <a href="https://t.co/qxmRUK6JZx">pic.twitter.com/qxmRUK6JZx</a>

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    Almost had it, Todd. 🫠<br><br>🎥 <a href="https://twitter.com/footballdaily?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@footballdaily</a> <a href="https://t.co/EQwq3abWvW">pic.twitter.com/EQwq3abWvW</a>

    Paddy Power @paddypower

    Boehly has offered £200M for Ancelotti after seeing him control the ball on the touchline.

    george @StokeyyG2

    🗣️ Todd Boehly:<br><br>"Very nice meal, good meal. Chelsea's going to win 3-0!"<br><br>Ancelotti: <a href="https://t.co/zqmCrQOCzl">pic.twitter.com/zqmCrQOCzl</a>

    THE CHELSEA FORUM @TheChelseaForum

    "Tuchel is the problem"<br>"Potter is the problem"<br>"Lampard is the problem"<br><br>The problem is <a href="https://twitter.com/todd_boehly?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@todd_boehly</a> <br><br>Retweet if you agree <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CFC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CFC</a> <a href="https://t.co/DYgmexQTQX">pic.twitter.com/DYgmexQTQX</a>

    Anurag Gusain @AnuragG88

    Yea it's almost 3-0, you guessed it right Boehly <a href="https://t.co/RpYmH5LtV0">pic.twitter.com/RpYmH5LtV0</a>

    POOJA!!! @PoojaMedia

    Maybe Todd Boehly saw 3-0 in favour of Real Madrid not Chelsea.

    Raf @CFCRaf2

    Boehly said this would be a 3-0 win 😭😭😭😭

    101 Great Goals @101greatgoals

    Todd Boehly making that 3-0 prediction<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UCL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UCL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RMACHE?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RMACHE</a> <a href="https://t.co/RESIEe7i7f">pic.twitter.com/RESIEe7i7f</a>

    Felix @FelixJohnston_

    Why did Boehly think saying we'd win a game we were destined to lose 3-0, was at all a useful thing to do?

    With the loss, Chelsea's run of disastrous form continued. The Blues failed to score for the fourth straight match, something they hadn't done since December 1993.

    The second leg of the UCL matchup will go down at 3 p.m. ET Tuesday from Stamford Bridge.