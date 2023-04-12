Pelicans' Larry Nance Jr. Defends Zion Williamson's Injury Rehab, Rips Skip Bayless

Stephen Maturen

Despite some in the media saying otherwise, Zion Williamson has the full support of the New Orleans Pelicans, according to teammate Larry Nance Jr.

Nance ripped Fox Sports' Skip Bayless for saying Pelicans players and executives were unhappy with how Williamson has handled his rehab process from an injured hamstring.

Williamson has not played since injuring his hamstring Jan. 2 against the Philadelphia 76ers. He will not play in New Orleans' play-in matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, and he remains a major question mark to return even if they reach the postseason.

"Physically I'm fine, now it's just a matter of when I feel like Zion. I know the atmosphere I'd be entering based off like the playoff experience. So now it's just a matter of when I feel like Zion," Williamson told reporters Tuesday.

"I don't feel like there are any specific benchmarks for being Zion. It's just a matter of like, you know, when I feel like myself. Just feeling like myself and knowing that I can go out there and have a big impact for my team."

Williamson was limited to 29 games during the regular season and has played only 114 games over the course of his four-year NBA career. He's been spectacular when available, making two All-Star teams and averaging 25.8 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists while shooting 60.5 percent for his career.

Health has been the lone contributing factor in Williamson failing (to this point) to emerge as one of the cornerstone young talents in the NBA.

While the likes of Bayless may want to push a negative narrative due to Williamson's continued inability to stay on the floor, those behind the scenes are seemingly staying supportive.