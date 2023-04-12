WWE's Logan Paul Says Prime Hydration Made $250M in 1st Year of Retail Sales

Unique Nicole/Getty Images

Social media maven-turned-WWE Superstar Logan Paul said Wednesday that his Prime Hydration brand did over $250 million in retail sales during its first year of existence.

According to Andrew Cohen of Front Office Sports, Prime sports and energy drinks launched last year, and they have already shot toward the top of the market.

Data shows that Prime has generated $51.7 million in sales over the past four weeks, putting it behind only Gatorade, Gatorade Zero, BodyArmor, Gatorade Frost and Powerade in the sports drink space during that time.

Prime was founded by Paul and fellow YouTuber KSI, and it has experienced a meteoric rise highlighted by several huge accomplishments, including striking a deal with the UFC to be its official global sports drink.

Paul and Prime also announced a six-figure deal with Base Sports Group on Wednesday with an eye toward expanding Prime's footprint within youth sports.

While Paul has long been a well-known name in the world of social media, he has started to gain a new fandom over the past year as a pro wrestler.

He made his WWE in-ring debut last year at WrestleMania 38, and since performing well above expectations in his first match, he has continued to get better.

At WrestleMania 39 this month, Paul faced Seth Rollins in one of the most entertaining matches of the entire event.

The match was also a huge advertising opportunity for Paul, as KSI accompanied him to the ring in a Prime bottle mascot suit.

Paul accidentally did a frog splash onto KSI and through the announce table when Rollins pulled KSI onto the table and got out of the way.

Since Paul has a huge audience on multiple fronts, Prime's popularity continues to rise, and it figures to enjoy even more success in the coming years after exploding out of the gate in its first year of operation.

