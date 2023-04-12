Kyle Kuzma Calls Out 'Delusional' Spencer Dinwiddie for Disparaging Comments on Video

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

There's no love lost between former teammates Spencer Dinwiddie and Kyle Kuzma, and Dinwiddie added fuel to the fire on Wednesday.

While speaking to Michelle Beadle on Run It Back, Dinwiddie was asked about his longstanding beef with Kuzma and he didn't hold back.

"You know that you're there shooting shots to try to get a contract. You're probably not even a third star really on a good team because if you were the Lakers would have kept you," Dinwiddie declared.

Kuzma proceeded to reply to Dinwiddie in a lengthy Twitter thread:

The veteran point guard was referring to when the Lakers included Kuzma in a trade package to the Washington Wizards in exchange for star point guard Russell Westbrook prior to the 2021-22 season. Kuzma has since responded to Dinwiddie in a lengthy Twitter thread blasting Dinwiddie.

Now a member of the Brooklyn Nets, Dinwiddie was teammates with Kuzma briefly while he was on the Wizards before being traded to the Dallas Mavericks midway through the 2021-22 campaign. Their feud began earlier this year when Dinwiddie said after the Mavs suffered a one-point loss to the Wizards, "They're over there trying to get paid, not trying to play winning basketball."

Kuzma, who is expected to decline his $13 million player option to test the waters as a free agent this summer, didn't take kindly to the comment and responded on Twitter:

Dinwiddie never responded on social media, but while addressing the matter on Wednesday he said he feels like his point was proven. He was traded to the Nets in the deal that sent Kyrie Irving to Dallas, and now he's on a playoff team while the Mavs and Wizards are both spending the postseason at home.

The 30-year-old went on to point out that the Wizards have three players worthy of maximum contracts on their roster in Kuzma, Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis, so it's head-scratching why the team could not achieve success this season.

"In D.C. if you've got three max dudes—Porzingis, Brad and Kuz—how [do] you miss the playoffs? None of these things make sense, unless your priorities aren't in order," Dinwiddie said.

For now, he will look to lead the Nets to success in their first-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers, which begins with Game 1 on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET.