AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 12April 12, 2023
AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 12
0 of 1
Credit: All Elite Wrestling
The road to All Elite Wrestling's Double or Nothing continued Wednesday night in Milwaukee at the MU-Milwaukee Panther Arena with an episode of Dynamite that saw Orange Cassidy make the latest defense of the International Championship against House of Black's Buddy Matthews.
The TNT Championship was also at stake, Chris Jericho returned to the ring and Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa attempted to defend the honor of The Elite against The Blackpool Combat Club to round out another explosive TBS broadcast.
Match Card
1 of 1
- Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa
- Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland
- AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Buddy Matthews
- Keith Lee vs. Chris Jericho
- Riho and Skye Blue vs. Ruby Soho and Toni Storm
- TNT Championship Match: Powerhouse Hobbs (c) vs. Silas Young
- MJF appearance
Announced in advance for the April 12 episode is:
X