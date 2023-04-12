AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 12

0 of 1

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

The road to All Elite Wrestling's Double or Nothing continued Wednesday night in Milwaukee at the MU-Milwaukee Panther Arena with an episode of Dynamite that saw Orange Cassidy make the latest defense of the International Championship against House of Black's Buddy Matthews.

The TNT Championship was also at stake, Chris Jericho returned to the ring and Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa attempted to defend the honor of The Elite against The Blackpool Combat Club to round out another explosive TBS broadcast.

