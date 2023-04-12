Raiders Rumors: Jalen Carter to Visit LV After Josh McDaniels Refuted Report About DT

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Georgia star Jalen Carter is visiting the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday ahead of the 2023 NFL draft, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Athletic's Vic Tafur reported in March that Carter "is not an option for the Raiders at No. 7, having already been crossed off by the team." Head coach Josh McDaniels quickly refuted the report, however:

Carter is the No. 2 overall player behind Alabama edge-rusher Will Anderson Jr. in Bleacher Report's 2023 big board, and B/R NFL scout Matt Holder compared him to Hall of Famer Warren Sapp.

The defensive lineman could fall to the latter stages of the top 10, though.

Carter pleaded no contest to misdemeanor reckless driving and racing charges in March. He had been racing Georgia recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy when LeCroy crashed. She and Bulldogs offensive lineman Devin Willock, who was a passenger, were killed. Carter's attorney, Kim Stephens, said Carter didn't cause the crash and wasn't under the influence when behind the wheel.

The day before he pleaded no contest, the 22-year-old participated in Georgia's pro day. He not only showed up nine pounds heavier than he was at the NFL Scouting Combine but also put in a lackluster performance during positional drills.

"It's another data point," an NFL personnel executive told USA Today's Jarrett Bell of Carter's pro day. "It's not helpful. But also, he has been dealing with some stuff."

That's all to say Carter might still be on the board when the Raiders are on the clock in the first round.

Tafur reported the Raiders' specific concern with Carter were comparisons between his case and the team's 2020 12th overall pick Henry Ruggs III. Ruggs was released in the 2021 season after being accused of causing the death of 23-year-old Las Vegas resident Tina Tintor and her dog by crashing into her car while driving under the influence. A preliminary hearing in his case has been set for May 4.

Whether the team has serious interest in Carter at No. 7 or not, looking to the defensive side of the ball makes sense for a team that allowed the fifth-most yards per game (365.6) and finished 31st in defensive efficiency, per Football Outsiders.

A defensive line with Carter, Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones would have the potential to be one of the best in the NFL.