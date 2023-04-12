USWNT's Deep Roster Applauded by Fans in 2023 World Cup Tuneup Win vs. Ireland

Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

The United States women flexed a bit of their depth on Tuesday night, beating Ireland 1-0 in one of the country's final tune-up games before this summer's World Cup, as manager Vlatko Andonovski gave a few players a longer look.

The game's only goal was a bit of good fortune—and a touch of poor goalkeeping—as Alana Cook chipped the keeper from distance in what was surely just an attempted cross that had ideas of its own:

But a goal's a goal, and it was quite the birthday present for the 26-year-old Cook.

This wasn't exactly a cracking performance from the United States women. Given the talent on the pitch, the U.S. should be beating a squad like Ireland by more than a goal.

Still, there's no questioning the talent or depth, and footy Twitter was impressed by a few of the players on the pitch:

There is no doubt that the USWNT has questions to answer, namely who will step up in the wake of Mallory Swanson suffering a torn patella tendon in her left knee that will almost assuredly keep her out of the World Cup.

Swanson has been the USWNT's best player this year, with seven goals in 2023.

"This is hard. I'm in shock and don't have much to say other than, thank you to everyone for the messages. I feel the love and prayers, and holding them close to my heart," Swanson wrote on Instagram Tuesday following a successful surgery. "I'm thankful for my trainers, doctors, coaches, and teammates for their help throughout this process."

The United States, of course, is one of the few countries in the world that could actually replace Swanson with a truly talented option. That doesn't mean losing her impact won't potentially hurt, however.

That's what matches like Tuesday's tilt with Ireland and a July 9 send-off against Wales—alongside the remainder of the club campaign—are all about: Who will step up in Swanson's place?

The USWNT didn't overly impress against Ireland on Tuesday as a whole. Nonetheless, there were individual performances worth getting excited about.