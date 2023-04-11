X

    Top Winners and Losers After Tuesday's Champions League Quarter-Finals Leg 1 Results

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVApril 11, 2023

    Manchester City's Norwegian striker Erling Haaland (R) celebrates with Manchester City's Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva (L) after scoring their third goal during the UEFA Champions League quarter final, first leg football match between Manchester City and Bayern Munich at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north-west England, on April 11, 2023. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
    PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

    There wasn't much drama in the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday.

    Manchester City bullied Bayern Munich at the Etihad Stadium, beating the German giants by a lopsided 3-0 scoreline. And Inter went on the road and gave themselves a huge edge against Benfica, winning 2-0.

    Below, we'll break down the day's winners and losers.

    Winner: Rodri and Erling Haaland

    Rodri's wonder strike to open the scoring for Manchester City speaks for itself. So just go ahead and watch for yourself if you missed it:

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    RODRI. TOP BINS. 🎯 <a href="https://t.co/q5SXNEMSIq">pic.twitter.com/q5SXNEMSIq</a>

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    Pep &amp; Tuchel's reactions to Rodri's GOLAZO. 👀 <a href="https://t.co/uaC3cY490s">pic.twitter.com/uaC3cY490s</a>

    A touch of pure, unexpected beauty.

    And then there was Erling Haaland, the inevitable and irrepressible goal machine, who assisted on City's second goal and capped the scoring with yet another tally of his own.

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    Silva for the goal, but gold for that Haaland assist! 😬 <a href="https://t.co/aWca8hIQYO">pic.twitter.com/aWca8hIQYO</a>

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    "He just leaves a trail of destruction through every defense he encounters"<br><br>Erling Haaland is different gravy. ⭐️ <a href="https://t.co/31p7zOtpFT">pic.twitter.com/31p7zOtpFT</a>

    OptaJoe @OptaJoe

    45 - Erling Haaland has scored 45 goals in all competitions this season, the most ever by a Premier League player in a single campaign. Brimful. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MCIBAY?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MCIBAY</a> <a href="https://t.co/exENZi02iM">pic.twitter.com/exENZi02iM</a>

    ESPN FC @ESPNFC

    34 GOALS IN 26 CHAMPIONS LEAGUE MATCHES.<br><br>Erling Haaland is built different 🤖 <a href="https://t.co/7H0Qkf5YLM">pic.twitter.com/7H0Qkf5YLM</a>

    It seems like every week, Haaland makes his way into the winner column. City, unsurprisingly, follow suit. Match made in heaven, except for any club that has the misfortune of facing the Citizens.

    Loser: Thomas Tuchel

    Top Winners and Losers After Tuesday's Champions League Quarter-Finals Leg 1 Results
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Welcome to Bayern Munich.

    In Thomas Tuchel's first Champions League match with Bayern Munich, he watched as Pep Guardiola's charges ran ragged over the Bavarian giants. Not the European impression he would have wanted to make.

    ESPN FC @ESPNFC

    Thomas Tuchel replaced Julian Nagelsmann at Bayern Munich in March with a potential treble up for grabs.<br><br>Since then, they've been eliminated from the DFB Pokal by Freiburg and are already down 3-0 in the first leg of the UCL quarterfinals 🤯 <a href="https://t.co/JhtcJkrxSk">pic.twitter.com/JhtcJkrxSk</a>

    Tuchel, however, cut the figure of an optimistic manager after the contest:

    Miguel Delaney @MiguelDelaney

    Tuchel: "It's not a deserved result, it does not tell the story of this match."

    Miguel Delaney @MiguelDelaney

    Tuchel: "Football is football and a home match in Germany is a home match in Germany, and it will not be over until we're in the shower."

    jamie jackson @JamieJackson___

    Tuchel: "I fell in love with my team a little today, the way they performed. Even if sounds strange, that was a lot of fun."

    Tuchel has won a Champions League title with Chelsea already in his managerial career, so Bayern can't be counted out, even with a three-goal deficit to erase. But it isn't looking good for the new manager and his squad.

    Winner: Nicolò Barella

    Inter and Benfica were deadlocked through 45 minutes, so Nicolò Barella's opening tally early in the second half was huge:

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    HEADS UP!<br><br>Nicolò Barella gets his head to it and Inter are ahead.<br><br>The ball from Alessandro Bastoni is perfect. 🤌 <a href="https://t.co/5rk5a4X1i6">pic.twitter.com/5rk5a4X1i6</a>

    Romelu Lukaku would wrap things up later in the half, converting from the penalty spot. But it was Barella's opener that put Inter in the driver's seat on the road, putting them in fantastic position heading into a second leg in Milan.

    Loser: Bayern's Defense

    Give up three goals and there's generally plenty of blame to go around. Bayern actually held more possession (56 percent) in this one but gave up more shots (17-12), more shots on goal (9-4) and more corners (8-5).

    This was about as porous as you'll see a Bayern Munich defense.

    Andy Brassell @andybrassell

    Well at least people won't be accusing Thomas Tuchel of being a defensive coach any more

    Granted, City will take the smallest of errors and magnify them, punishing you in the process. Such is the benefit of having so much elite attacking talent. But Bayern need to figure out their defensive approach ahead of the second leg.