Top Winners and Losers After Tuesday's Champions League Quarter-Finals Leg 1 Results

PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

There wasn't much drama in the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Manchester City bullied Bayern Munich at the Etihad Stadium, beating the German giants by a lopsided 3-0 scoreline. And Inter went on the road and gave themselves a huge edge against Benfica, winning 2-0.

Below, we'll break down the day's winners and losers.

Winner: Rodri and Erling Haaland

Rodri's wonder strike to open the scoring for Manchester City speaks for itself. So just go ahead and watch for yourself if you missed it:

A touch of pure, unexpected beauty.

And then there was Erling Haaland, the inevitable and irrepressible goal machine, who assisted on City's second goal and capped the scoring with yet another tally of his own.

It seems like every week, Haaland makes his way into the winner column. City, unsurprisingly, follow suit. Match made in heaven, except for any club that has the misfortune of facing the Citizens.

Loser: Thomas Tuchel

Welcome to Bayern Munich.

In Thomas Tuchel's first Champions League match with Bayern Munich, he watched as Pep Guardiola's charges ran ragged over the Bavarian giants. Not the European impression he would have wanted to make.

Tuchel, however, cut the figure of an optimistic manager after the contest:

Tuchel has won a Champions League title with Chelsea already in his managerial career, so Bayern can't be counted out, even with a three-goal deficit to erase. But it isn't looking good for the new manager and his squad.

Winner: Nicolò Barella

Inter and Benfica were deadlocked through 45 minutes, so Nicolò Barella's opening tally early in the second half was huge:

Romelu Lukaku would wrap things up later in the half, converting from the penalty spot. But it was Barella's opener that put Inter in the driver's seat on the road, putting them in fantastic position heading into a second leg in Milan.

Loser: Bayern's Defense

Give up three goals and there's generally plenty of blame to go around. Bayern actually held more possession (56 percent) in this one but gave up more shots (17-12), more shots on goal (9-4) and more corners (8-5).

This was about as porous as you'll see a Bayern Munich defense.

Granted, City will take the smallest of errors and magnify them, punishing you in the process. Such is the benefit of having so much elite attacking talent. But Bayern need to figure out their defensive approach ahead of the second leg.