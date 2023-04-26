Ranking Clippers' Top Trade Targets After 2023 NBA Playoff Loss

0 of 3

The Los Angeles Clippers spent most of the 2022-23 NBA season waiting to have their full roster intact.

It never really happened. Not when it would have mattered the most, at least.

Before the playoffs even tipped, they lost Paul George to a right knee sprain. The Clips then lost Kawhi Leonard to a right knee sprain after they split a pair of games with the Phoenix Suns in their first-round matchup.

L.A. received better-than-expected production out of Russell Westbrook but couldn't overcome George and Leonard's absences. The Clippers ultimately fell well short of their championship aspirations yet again after the Suns won Games 3-5 for a 4-1 series victory.

So, what now?



Theoretically, the Clippers could explore blowing things up and starting over. After all, both Leonard and Geroge hold player options for 2024-25, meaning next season is the last guaranteed one on their contracts.



That feels more dramatic than necessary. If L.A. could ever keep its stars upright at the right time, this could still be a championship contender. But it probably needs more help to make that jump, and if it looks for that lift from the trade market, the following three players should be priority targets.

