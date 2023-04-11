X

    Pelicans' Zion Williamson on Injury History: 'I Can't Escape What The World Thinks'

    Erin WalshApril 11, 2023

    SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - FEBRUARY 18: Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans speaks during media availability as part of 2023 NBA All Star Weekend on February 18, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
    Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

    New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has been injury-prone throughout his NBA career, and he addressed the criticism regarding his injury history while speaking with reporters Tuesday.

    "I can't escape what the world thinks and what people's opinions are," Williamson said, per ESPN's Marc J. Spears.

