Pelicans' Zion Williamson on Injury History: 'I Can't Escape What The World Thinks'

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has been injury-prone throughout his NBA career, and he addressed the criticism regarding his injury history while speaking with reporters Tuesday.

"I can't escape what the world thinks and what people's opinions are," Williamson said, per ESPN's Marc J. Spears.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.