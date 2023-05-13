Maple Leafs 2023 Free Agents, Draft Targets, Offseason Guide After NHL Playoff Loss

0 of 3

Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been eliminated from the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs with a second-round loss to the Florida Panthers, which means it's time for the franchise to begin preparing for the 2023-24 campaign.

The Leafs have seemingly been on the cusp of greatness for the last few seasons, but they haven't been able to get over the hump and bring home the Stanley Cup since 1967.

While Toronto has one of the best offenses in the NHL led by Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander and John Tavares, it could use upgrades on defense and in goal heading into next season.

That being said, it's back to the drawing board for general manager Kyle Dubas, so let's take a look at the team's free agents, some draft targets and what to expect moving forward.