Top Future NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in 2023 College Football Season

Top Future NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in 2023 College Football SeasonApril 12, 2023
Pro personnel have sunk thousands of hours into tape study and evaluation for the 2023 NFL draft from April 27-29, but college football followers can't help but peek toward the next wave of prospects.
At this point, we know the standout players coming back. We have suspicions about the underclassmen who are likely to depart early for the pros—understandably, of course—along with the veteran players who are headed for their last season of eligibility.
Truly, the NFL draft cycle never ends.
The list is subjective but focused on many of the most recognizable names in the college football realm. After all, they've built a respected reputation for a reason: They're really good.
Quarterbacks
The earliest indications in the battle for QB1 are that North Carolina's Drake Maye and USC's Caleb Williams will headline the position.
Maye threw for 4,321 yards and 38 touchdowns while rushing for 698 yards and seven scores in his first year as a starter in 2022. Williams, meanwhile, won the Heisman Trophy and finished the season with 4,919 yards of total offense and 52 combined scores.
The second tier has a wide range of possibilities.
How about key transfers Sam Hartman (Notre Dame) or Shedeur Sanders (Colorado)? Former top recruits Quinn Ewers (Texas), J.J. McCarthy (Michigan) or Spencer Rattler (South Carolina)? Veteran players Jayden Daniels (LSU), Bo Nix (Oregon), Michael Penix Jr. (Washington), Michael Pratt (Tulane) or Cameron Ward (Washington State)?
That's merely a sampling of the players fighting for a higher ranking, and it doesn't even include first-year starters.
Running Backs
There should be plenty of value at running back in later rounds.
Braelon Allen (Wisconsin) and Raheim Sanders (Arkansas) are among the featured group but offer contrasting skill sets. Allen (6'2", 238 lbs) is a powerful back, while the speedy Sanders is nicknamed "Rocket" for a reason.
Blake Corum (Michigan) and TreVeyon Henderson (Ohio State) also stand out as top prospects. The interesting part, though, is both of them have a teammate—Donovan Edwards and Miyan Williams, respectively—who might be a top-10 player at the position too.
More names to know include Will Shipley (Clemson) and Trey Benson (Florida State), as well as Alton McCaskill (Houston). McCaskill is set to return from a knee injury that sidelined him in 2022.
Jase McClellan (Alabama) and Kendall Milton (Georgia) are productive backups who should hold greater roles in 2023.
Wide Receivers and Tight Ends
It's not exactly bold to proclaim Marvin Harrison Jr. will be the first receiver selected in the 2024 NFL draft. NFL scouts are already salivating over the Hall of Fame wideout's son.
But there is a ton of talent behind him.
Ohio State teammate Emeka Egbuka is another high-end prospect, while Washington duo Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan also boast that upside. Xavier Worthy (Texas) deserves a spot in the group too.
Along with the Washington pair, the Pac-12 has intriguing players in Jacob Cowing (Arizona), Troy Franklin (Oregon), Dorian Singer (USC) and Mario Williams (USC). Ja'Corey Brooks (Alabama), Malik Nabers (LSU) and Johnny Wilson (Florida State) are top talents in the SEC and ACC.
At tight end, Brock Bowers (Georgia) is the definite No. 1 prospect, with Ja'Tavion Sanders (Texas) and Jaheim Bell (Florida State) looming as the earliest second-tier leaders.
Offensive Linemen
The asterisk with offensive linemen is NFL evaluators may have a different position in mind at the next level. As a result, we're simply focused on the overall list of highest-profile blockers.
Joe Alt (Notre Dame) and Olu Fashanu (Penn State) are expected to retain their billing as top tackles, and Kingsley Suamataia (BYU) has an opportunity to make it a three-man race. From there, it's a bit of a guessing game for positions amid a talented group of linemen.
Cooper Beebe (Kansas State), Connor Colby (Iowa) and JC Latham (Alabama) all have experience at guard and tackle.
Donovan Jackson (Ohio State) has primarily held an interior spot, while Bryce Foster (Texas A&M) and Sedrick Van Pran (Georgia) have steadily blocked from center.
One more to monitor is Boston College guard Christian Mahogany, who missed the 2022 season with a knee injury.
Edge-Rushers and Defensive Linemen
If you think Ohio State has an impressive group of wide receivers, you might want to collect your breath for defensive linemen.
This season, the Buckeyes' first-string unit is set to showcase (a theoretical left-to-right of) Jack Sawyer, Michael Hall Jr., Tyleik Williams and JT Tuimoloau. All four players—obviously early in the cycle—are viewed as top-32 prospects on Mock Draft Database's consensus big board.
That is silliness.
Otherwise, key edge-rushers are Laiatu Latu (UCLA), Bralen Trice (Washington), Zion Tupuola-Fetui (Washington), Dallas Turner (Alabama) and Jared Verse (Florida State).
On the inside, Tyler Davis (Clemson), Brandon Dorlus (Oregon)—though he's played a bit of both positions—Jer'Zhan Newton (Illinois), Maason Smith (LSU) and Leonard Taylor (Miami) are among the names to track.
Linebackers
Perceptions will change, of course, but linebacker seems to have the most potential for major variance.
Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (Clemson) is the safest to label a high-end prospect. Behind him, you might like Barrett Carter (Clemson), Tommy Eichenberg (Ohio State), Justin Flowe (Arizona) and Smael Mondon Jr. (Georgia).
But there's a wide range of other options.
Deshawn Pace (Cincinnati) and Junior Colson (Michigan) are on the radar. Payton Wilson (North Carolina State) has a ton of experience, while Jason Henderson (Old Dominion) and Cedric Gray (North Carolina) were two of the most prolific tacklers in the country last year. Gray's teammate Power Echols should also be in the mix.
By the time October and November roll around, we should start to have a little more clarity at linebacker.
Defensive Backs
Looking around the secondary, several teams have at least a couple prospects worth noting.
Ohio State's list includes cornerback Denzel Burke with safeties Lathan Ransom and Josh Proctor. Alabama has corners Kool-Aid McKinstry and Malachi Moore, while Miami has safeties James Williams—who stands an imposing 6'5"—and Kamren Kinchens.
Burke and McKinstry are seemingly the top corners; behind them sit Cooper DeJean (Iowa), Texas A&M teammates Tyreek Chappell and Tony Grimes, Jason Marshall Jr. (Florida) and Sage Ryan (LSU)
Javon Bullard (Georgia) and Andrew Mukuba (Clemson) are top safeties in the SEC and ACC, respectively. In the Pac-12, Cole Bishop (Utah) and Calen Bullock (USC). Billy Bowman Jr. (Oklahoma) and Jalen Catalon (Texas) bolster a promising group at the position.