Top Future NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in 2023 College Football Season

Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images

Pro personnel have sunk thousands of hours into tape study and evaluation for the 2023 NFL draft from April 27-29, but college football followers can't help but peek toward the next wave of prospects.

At this point, we know the standout players coming back. We have suspicions about the underclassmen who are likely to depart early for the pros—understandably, of course—along with the veteran players who are headed for their last season of eligibility.

Truly, the NFL draft cycle never ends.

The list is subjective but focused on many of the most recognizable names in the college football realm. After all, they've built a respected reputation for a reason: They're really good.