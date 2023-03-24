NFL Scout: Marvin Harrison Jr. So Good I 'Can Probably Just Skip Pro Day' in 2024

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Representatives from almost every NFL team, including seven head coaches and 10 general managers, were watching some of the 2023's top prospects at Ohio State's pro day on March 22.

Scouts' eyes weren't only on likely top-10 picks C.J. Stroud and Jaxon Smith-Njigba—they were also watching wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., the 20-year-old Ohio State sophomore who won't be eligible for the draft until 2024.

Harrison's dad, Marvin Harrison Sr., ranks fifth all-time among NFL receivers after catching 1,102 receptions for the Indianapolis Colts between 1996 and 2008.

Scouts attending Ohio State's pro day got the impression Harrison, who was named the Big Ten's receiver of the year after snagging 77 catches for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns last season, will one day follow in his father's footsteps. In fact, they believe that day can't come soon enough.

Harrison's 6'4" frame didn't stop him from running quick, precise routes during Stroud's well-attended passing drills.

Although most scouts were there to watch Stroud, who could potentially go first overall in the 2023 draft, attendees also noted Harrison's speed and accurate catches.

"I caught myself watching Harrison today—and not the guys I should have been watching," one NFL scout told The Athletic's Zac Johnson. "He's not pretty good. He's comically good."

When the scout was asked if they would attend Ohio State's pro day next year, they told Johnson: "I don't know. Harrison is so good, I can probably just skip pro day here next year. I think we all saw enough today."