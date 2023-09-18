76ers Rumors: Kelly Oubre Jr. Expected to Sign 1-Year Contract After Hornets Stint

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Make it a fifth NBA team for Kelly Oubre Jr. in his career.

The veteran wing reportedly is expected to sign a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

In what was a disappointing season for the Charlotte Hornets, Oubre was a bright spot, averaging a career-high 20.3 points while adding 5.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game.

He wasn't exactly the model of efficiency, shooting 43.1 percent from the field and 31.9 percent from three. And Charlotte was outscored by 7.7 points per 100 possessions with Oubre on the court, per NBA.com, and only outscored by 4.8 points per 100 possessions when he sat.

But with LaMelo Ball only playing 36 games because of multiple ankle injuries, Charlotte needed Oubre's scoring. The Hornets limped through the season in general, finishing 27-55.

After the year, Oubre reflected on the season and said he was hoping to be back in Charlotte:

"All in all I did play well in a lot of games, scoring points and all of that. It didn't come with wins. [The stats] didn't really affect much, the trajectory of the season," he said of his career high in scoring. "Yeah, it was all good to get the numbers, but I'm not a numbers guy. I'm not a guy who just cares about his stats. I'm somebody who wants to win."

But instead, Oubre will be moving onto his fifth team after prior stops with the Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors and the Hornets. The Sixers will be hoping his two-way play on the wing will aid in their postseason aspirations.

In what has been a pretty disappointing offseason for the Sixers, given James Harden's trade demands and a general lack of movement beyond that, Oubre should provide nice depth on the wing.