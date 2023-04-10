Zion Williamson Rumors: Pelicans Believe Star is 'Not Even Close' to Injury Return

AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

The New Orleans Pelicans are preparing to face the Oklahoma City Thunder in a play-in tournament game on Wednesday for the opportunity to make it one step closer to the first round of the playoffs.

However, the team reportedly is not anticipating having star forward Zion Williamson in the lineup.

"From what I'm told, the Pelicans believe he's not even close to getting back on the floor," The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania told Pat McAfee on Monday's episode of The Pat McAfee Show.

Even if the Pelicans secure the No. 8 seed and make it to the first round of the postseason, Charania noted that it's not expected that Williamson will be ready to return then, either.

"From what I'm told, there's no expectations from the Pelicans that he will be on the floor at any point in the first round of the playoffs," Charania said. "He's not gonna play in the play-in tournament games this week. The hope is that maybe he begins to practice at some point in the first round or do more."

Last Friday, Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin told reporters that the 22-year-old would not have enough time to get in proper condition for the play-in tournament.

"If you just look at the logistics of where we are, it's not possible to get the work in that would put him in a five-on-five workout in time [to play in] any play-in [tournament game]," Griffin said.

Williamson hasn't played since suffering a hamstring injury on Jan. 2. While the initial expectation was that he'd be able to return during the season, he re-aggravated the injury near the All-Star break as he was trying to make his way back.

In 29 appearances this season, Williamson averaged 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game while shooting 60.8 percent from the field. The 2019 No. 1 overall pick has been plagued by injuries throughout his young career, and New Orleans has grown accustomed to playing without him.

The Pelicans will continue to lean on Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum as they try to keep their season alive.