NBA Playoffs 2023: Play-In Tournament Schedule, Bracket, Odds and TV Info

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA play-in tournament field was finalized in a wild manner on Sunday.

The Minnesota Timberwolves set up a battle with the Los Angeles Lakers despite losing Rudy Gobert at halftime because of an altercation with Kyle Anderson and after Jaden McDaniels fractured his hand.

Minnesota has two chances to enter the NBA postseason, but it appears to be in the worst shape of the eight play-in participants and that could make life easy for LeBron James and the Lakers on Tuesday night.

The Lakers are 6-1 in their last seven games and seem set to play the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Los Angeles is the biggest of the four home favorites in the play-in round, which makes perfect sense given the state of the Wolves.

Minnesota could be in line for a rematch against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday; it beat the Pels at home Sunday. The Pelicans host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, and New Orleans owns the best home record of the four play-in participants.

The Eastern Conference play-in field is highlighted by the first elimination game that pits DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls against his former team, the Toronto Raptors.

DeRozan has been frustrated by the Toronto defense in three head-to-head meetings, and that will be the big storyline going into Wednesday's clash in Ontario.

The winner of Wednesday's East clash will likely visit the Atlanta Hawks, who have had a tough time on defense all season and could struggle against Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.