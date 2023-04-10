Quick Takes on AEW Capturing the Moment, the Roman Reigns Void in WWE and More

0 of 5

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Even with an eventful WrestleMania weekend in the rear view, WWE and All Elite Wrestling have done an effective job of setting the stage for an exciting remainder of the month and beyond.

On the WWE front, fans have the imminent return of the draft to look forward to, provided that the company actually take the separation of the SmackDown and Raw rosters seriously. Otherwise, it will prove to be another empty promise of change.

With Vince McMahon potentially back in the fold creatively, WWE must do everything imaginable to send the message that the quality of the product will remain consistent, if not improve, under the new regime. To move backward would be a waste of the goodwill Triple H has built with the audience in the last eight months.

The positive reception to Friday's SmackDown indicated that it may not be all doom and gloom for WWE after all. Regardless, AEW would be wise to continue building momentum in order to serve as the ultimate alternative at a time when fans might be looking for one.

This installment of Quick Takes will examine the key to AEW's resurgence, the drawback of Roman Reigns retaining at WrestleMania 39, why Raw's women's division needs some renewed focus and more.