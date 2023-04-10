Josh Gordon, Phillip Lindsay Impress XFL Fans Despite Sea Dragons' Loss to Defenders

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Despite falling to the DC Defenders 34-33, the Seattle Sea Dragons were able to flex some former NFL muscle at Lumen Field.

Quarterback Ben DiNucci and wide receiver Josh Gordon have been with the team for a bit, even having some drama along the way, but the debut of Phillip Lindsay in the flashy Sea Dragon Orange delighted fans.

Lindsay looked familiar in orange, having started his NFL career with Denver and having two 1,000-yard seasons as the Broncos' main back, and he was able to score his first XFL touchdown early in the contest.

Lindsay finished with 23 yards on eight carries with the aforementioned touchdown, and he also added two catches and six yards in the receiving game. Gordon made four catches for 39 yards, while DiNucci went 28-of-42 for 301 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

The loss snapped a five-game win streak for Seattle as it battles for a spot in the XFL playoffs. The Sea Dragons are one game behind the St. Louis Battlehawks for the last playoff spot in the North Division. The two teams face off in Week 9.