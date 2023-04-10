X

    Josh Gordon, Phillip Lindsay Impress XFL Fans Despite Sea Dragons' Loss to Defenders

    Jack MurrayApril 10, 2023

    WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 19: Josh Gordon #0 of the Seattle Sea Dragons celebrates with teammates after catching a pass for a touchdown against the DC Defenders during the first half of the XFL game at Audi Field on February 19, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
    Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

    Despite falling to the DC Defenders 34-33, the Seattle Sea Dragons were able to flex some former NFL muscle at Lumen Field.

    Quarterback Ben DiNucci and wide receiver Josh Gordon have been with the team for a bit, even having some drama along the way, but the debut of Phillip Lindsay in the flashy Sea Dragon Orange delighted fans.

    Lindsay looked familiar in orange, having started his NFL career with Denver and having two 1,000-yard seasons as the Broncos' main back, and he was able to score his first XFL touchdown early in the contest.

    Seattle Sea Dragons @XFLSeaDragons

    JUST PHILLIP LINDSAY DOING BIG THINGS ALREADY 🔥<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/XFL2023?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#XFL2023</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BreatheFire?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BreatheFire</a> <a href="https://t.co/d92FfPZc25">pic.twitter.com/d92FfPZc25</a>

    Jake Russell @_JakeRussell

    Phillip Lindsay is making an impact in his first XFL game, scoring on a two-yard run for Seattle.<br><br>The Sea Dragons fail to convert on the three-point attempt.<br><br>The Defenders lead the Sea Dragons 8-6 with 10:35 left in the first half.

    Field Gulls @FieldGulls

    WOW what a catch by Josh Gordon along the sidelines! Seattle back in business at DC's 25.<br><br>And it won't be overturned on review. Big Dean Blandino fan, I've always been.

    XFL Center @XFLCenter

    Great adjustment and catch from Josh Gordon for a gain of 28 yards. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DCvsSEA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DCvsSEA</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/XFL2023?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#XFL2023</a>

    HOT TAKES ANA (free agency WE MOVE) @FootballGirlAna

    Damn Josh Gordon just said welcome to the XFL

    NFL on ESPN @ESPNNFL

    JOSH GORDON LOWERED THE SHOULDER 😳 <a href="https://twitter.com/XFL2023?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@XFL2023</a> <a href="https://t.co/nKGDkyDu6b">pic.twitter.com/nKGDkyDu6b</a>

    Lindsay finished with 23 yards on eight carries with the aforementioned touchdown, and he also added two catches and six yards in the receiving game. Gordon made four catches for 39 yards, while DiNucci went 28-of-42 for 301 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

    The loss snapped a five-game win streak for Seattle as it battles for a spot in the XFL playoffs. The Sea Dragons are one game behind the St. Louis Battlehawks for the last playoff spot in the North Division. The two teams face off in Week 9.

