    XFL Fans Clown Josh Gordon, Ben DiNucci for Seattle QB Appearing to Want WR Benched

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVMarch 17, 2023

    WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 19: Josh Gordon #0 of the Seattle Sea Dragons in action before the XFL game against the DC Defenders at Audi Field on February 19, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
    Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

    Although the Seattle Sea Dragons hung on to hand the Houston Roughnecks their first loss of the 2023 XFL season on Thursday night, there was a clear disconnect between Seattle quarterback Ben DiNucci and wide receiver Josh Gordon.

    With Seattle leading 15-6 in the fourth quarter, DiNucci targeted Gordon on a go route, but Gordon appeared to stop running on the play, resulting in an interception by Ajene Harris (beginning at the 12-minute mark of the video):

    The turnover gave the Roughnecks new life with about five minutes remaining, and it seemingly led to DiNucci calling for Gordon to be benched, which yielded no shortage of reaction on Twitter:

    HOT TAKES ANA (free agency WE MOVE) @FootballGirlAna

    "Ben DiNucci wants Josh Gordon benched" was not on my 2023 bingo card

    Beer Snakes and Lemons (Defenders 4-0) @MoomentOSRS

    DRAMA ALERT - Ben DiNucci has slammed Josh Gordon and said he should be removed from the team <a href="https://twitter.com/XFLSeaDragons?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@XFLSeaDragons</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/XFL2023?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@XFL2023</a>

    Field Gulls @FieldGulls

    They blanked it out because a bad word was said but the ESPN broadcast suggests DiNucci is very mad with Josh Gordon after Ben's third INT.

    𝙳𝚊𝚟𝚒𝚍 𝙻𝚊𝚍𝚍 @BayAreaGringo

    This Ben De Nucci, Josh Gordon drama is fun. 😅 The XFL is kinda entertaining.

    Kyron Samuels @kyronsamuels

    LMAOOOO gucci dinucci said get josh gordon off the field i'm crying.

    Full Count Betting @itsafullcount

    Ben DiNucci screaming for Josh Gordon to be benched after an INT. What a time to be alive.

    Neither DiNucci nor Gordon had particularly strong games in the 21-14 win, leading to some differing opinions regarding who was at fault for the fourth-quarter interception.

    Some felt DiNucci, who completed just 17 of 32 passes for 209 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions, was being too careless with the football in a late-game situation:

    Mase Riney @caliking49er17

    Ben DiNucci getting mad at Josh Gordon when DiNucci stared down Gordon and tossed a prayer over the safety(who was atop of Gordon). Also DiNucci tossed an INT earlier when targeting Gordon in the end zone. Ben DiNucci Needs to stop being so reckless.

    Clive Bixby @djProbo

    Seattle's qb is OPENLY calling for Josh Gordon's benching 🤣🤣 after HE been throwing stinkers all game 😭😭😭 <a href="https://t.co/6k4NbBwN2q">https://t.co/6k4NbBwN2q</a>

    Spring Football Zone @SpringFBZone

    Ben DiNucci is so careless with the football. <br><br>Some horrible picks in costly moments. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/XFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#XFL</a>

    Gordon finished with just two catches for 15 yards in the contest, and he faced his fair share of criticism on social media as well for a perceived lack of awareness or effort:

    Luke Braun @LukeBraunNFL

    josh gordon has now run the wrong route multiple times, leading to an interception this time (and it should have been more). Ben DiNucci seems to be calling for Gordon to be pulled from the game

    Robby Scharf @Scharf_gen5

    That pick is 10000% on Josh Gordon. The play call was literally X 9 and the dude stopped running. It's a damn Go route, and he stopped running. That's not Ben.

    Big Dipper Rustler and 26 others @JamesRustle

    josh gordon is getting absolutely cooked in this XFL game

    The Sea Dragons were able to force the Roughnecks to turn the ball over on downs after DiNucci's third interception of the game, and Seattle's offense would make Houston pay.

    DiNucci led a six-play, 38-yard drive that culminated in a three-yard touchdown run by Darius Bradwell with just over two minutes left, essentially putting the game away.

    While the Sea Dragons improved to 3-2 with the win and put themselves firmly back in championship contention, it is fair to wonder where things stand between their two highest-profile players.

    DiNucci is a former Dallas Cowboys quarterback who started one game in 2020, while Gordon was once among the NFL's top wideouts, leading the league with 1,646 receiving yards as a member of the Cleveland Browns in 2013 en route to a Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro selection.

    Both figures to be key to Seattle's success moving forward, which is why it will be paramount for head coach Jim Haslett to get them back on the same page.

    Haslett will have over a week to sort things out, as the Sea Dragons do not return to action until Saturday, March 25 against the Orlando Guardians.