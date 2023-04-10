Cody Rhodes and WWE's, AEW's Early Winners and Losers of 2023

0 of 5

Credit: WWE

It is still very early on in 2023, but in WWE and All Elite Wrestling, there are indisputably stars who have emerged as winners and losers thus far.

Cody Rhodes is one of them: an industry giant and revolutionary star whose journey to WrestleMania 39 dominated headlines in WWE.

As, too, did his loss to Roman Reigns and his failure to finish his story.

Does that necessarily make Rhodes a loser, though? Or is does he top the list of winners through the first three-plus months of the year?

Find out which side of the argument The American Nightmare lands and who joins him with this look back at some of the top (and not so much) stars of WWE and AEW in early 2023.