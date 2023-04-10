NBA Playoff Bracket 2023: Round-by-Round Guide to the Postseason

2 of 3

Chris Gardner/ Getty Images

The postseason officially begins on April 15.

While the top two seeds in each conference—Denver and Memphis in the West, Milwaukee and Boston in the East—will have to await the results of the play-in tournament to know their opponents, there are still plenty of exciting matchups to talk about.

Perhaps the most intriguing one of the entire first round comes in the West, with the Phoenix Suns taking on the Los Angeles Clippers. Even with the absence of Paul George, there is no shortage of star talent in this series.

The Suns, who are 8-0 when the trio of Kevin Durant, Chris Paul and Devin Booker play together, are hoping that a small sample size will translate to the postseason.

They'll have their hands full, however, as they take on Kawhi Leonard and Co. Leonard has been on an absolute tear over the last half of the season and will be looking for yet another tremendous playoff run.

Golden State vs. Sacramento is another fascinating series as the defending champs take on a team that is in the postseason for the first time since 2006.

Over in the East, the most exciting pairing is between two sleepers in the Knicks and the Cavs, who have been among the most thrilling teams in the league. Either squad has the talent and the ability to pull off a deep run.

Jalen Brunson versus Donovan Mitchell may be one of the best individual matchups of the entire round.

Lastly, Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers will take on Mikal Bridges and the Brooklyn Nets, who managed to stay in the playoff race despite trading Kyrie Irving and Durant early in the year.