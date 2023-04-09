NHL Playoff Standings 2023: Updated Postseason Picture and Stanley Cup Bracket

0 of 3

Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images

With the NHL regular season coming to a close, many playoff fates are set. 13 teams have clinched a berth, including the second-year Seattle Kraken, but the battle for the remaining three spots is tight.

Winnipeg, Calgary and Nashville are all in contention for the final wild card spot in the West, with the Jets in control of their playoff destiny. A 2-0 victory over the Predators was a huge boost, but they will likely need to take down either defending champion Colorado or 100-point Minnesota to guarantee entry into the postseason.

The Flames and Predators both need some help to get in, but a Monday matchup between the two will likely knock one team out of the race. If the Predators are unable to qualify, it would be the first time since 2014-15 that Nashville is not in the postseason.

In the East, both wild card spots are available and three teams are within a point. Florida and the New York Islanders are the current placeholders with 91 points apiece, but Pittsburgh is right on their tail with 90. The Penguins' two remaining games are against lottery hopefuls in Chicago and Columbus, and the Islanders have a relatively easy slate with Washington and Montreal.

Florida, on the other hand, face a Metropolitan division-leading Carolina and a 105-point Toronto team to end the season. This could be a tough break, unless those teams decide to rest stars as they approach the postseason.

Buffalo is still hanging around as well, but it needs a lot of help.