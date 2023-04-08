X

    USWNT Fans Left 'Gutted' for Mallory Swanson After Injury Overshadows Win vs. Ireland

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVApril 8, 2023

    United States forward Mallory Swanson signals to fans as she is taken off the field after an injury during the first half of an international friendly soccer match against Ireland in Austin, Texas, Saturday, April 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
    AP Photo/Eric Gay

    The USWNT won a friendly against Ireland on Saturday 2-0 in a game it dominated far more than the scoreline would suggest.

    But the main story from the day was the knee injury to Mallory Swanson, who had to be carted off the field and was taken to the hospital immediately, per multiple reports.

    B/R Football @brfootball

    Mallory Swanson is carted off the pitch in the USWNT's game against Ireland with what appears to be a serious injury three months before the World Cup.<br><br>Damn. <a href="https://t.co/dyOmenuSWX">pic.twitter.com/dyOmenuSWX</a>

    Meg Linehan @itsmeglinehan

    While I definitely would have preferred the U.S. to sub Swanson after that first collision just to be overly cautious, the knee injury was so clearly something that could not have been foreseen at all. <br><br>Update in the press box is that she is en route to the hospital now. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USWNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USWNT</a>

    With the World Cup on the horizon, the possibility of the United States being without arguably its best player is devastating news for the four-time champions, who have won each of the past two tournaments.

    And football Twitter was lamenting that possibility:

    Men in Blazers @MenInBlazers

    With a World Cup less than 4 months away, the USWNT's most in form player of 2023 Mal Swanson is carted off with what looks like a potentially serious injury. Devastating for Mal and the USWNT. Fingers crossed that it's not as bad as it looks. 🙏 🇺🇸 <br> <a href="https://t.co/OLGlIGXAcI">pic.twitter.com/OLGlIGXAcI</a>

    Stu Holden @stuholden

    Sometimes life just isn't fair. Hoping for the best from what seems like the worst. Hope that knee is ok <a href="https://twitter.com/MalPugh?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MalPugh</a> 🙏 <a href="https://t.co/EI1uQi76bQ">https://t.co/EI1uQi76bQ</a>

    Nico Cantor @Nicocantor1

    The story of this game will surely be Mallory Swanson's health. Reports have said she's en route to the hospital. I'm more eager to know her diagnosis following a horrific-looking knee injury than anything else in this match. <br><br>USWNT plays their first World Cup game in 104 days <a href="https://t.co/U0wQFwLDgY">pic.twitter.com/U0wQFwLDgY</a>

    David Robertson @CoachDR7

    Gutted for Mallory Swanson, fingers crossed for good news and back on the field soon.

    Doug McIntyre @ByDougMcIntyre

    Ugh. Mallory Swanson — easily the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USWNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USWNT</a>'s best player this year to date — looks to have seriously injured her knee three months before the World Cup.

    Megan Reyes @megreyes_

    Mallory Swanson has been inevitable, a force, she's been HER. Hoping and praying she's okay and healthy, especially for the World Cup.

    Jeff Kassouf @JeffKassouf

    Mallory Swanson is stretchered off with her left leg stabilized. Horrible sight for the most in-for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USWNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USWNT</a> player right now just three months from the World Cup.

    Jeff Carlisle @JeffreyCarlisle

    HT: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/uswnt?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#uswnt</a> 1-0 Ireland. Fox with her first international goal, but Swanson's injury overshadowing everything at the moment. Ireland had some dangerous moments, especially on set pieces.

    AO @AmericanOutlaws

    We don't have the words. Mal Swanson is in the form of her life.<br><br>3 months before the World Cup.<br><br>This is not fair. <br><br>💔

    Swanson, 24, has been spectacular of late, with seven goals in five matches during the current calendar year and at one point had a six-game goal streak dating back to 2022. No U.S. attacker has been more dangerous in the lead-up to the World Cup, and even for a deep American roster, Swanson would be tough to replace.

    As for the game itself, Emily Fox scored in the 37th minute with a blast from just outside the box, while Lindsey Horan scored a 79th minute penalty after she was fouled in the box.

    U.S. Women's National Soccer Team @USWNT

    🦊 <a href="https://twitter.com/___emilyfox?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@___emilyfox</a> 🦊 <a href="https://t.co/XWmfSoZKuL">pic.twitter.com/XWmfSoZKuL</a>

    B/R Football @brfootball

    Lindsey Horan: <br><br>Wins the penalty ✅<br>Converts the penalty ✅<br><br>Watch the game live now on TNT 📺 <a href="https://t.co/a9PWs5SwtO">pic.twitter.com/a9PWs5SwtO</a>

    Ireland had its moments, posing a threat on the counter. But this was a game the United States comprehensively controlled, holding 70 percent of possession while out-shooting the Irish 25-6 (8-1 on goal) and earning 10 corners to just three for Ireland.

    Outside of the concerns for Swanson, the American women may not be thrilled with all of the chances and scoring opportunities they left wanting. This easily could have, and probably should have, been a far more lopsided scoreline.

    Keeping a clean sheet is always a positive result, even if a more clinical Irish team would have made the United States pay for some defensive lapses. But two goals wasn't enough from the chances the Americans created either.

    Even if the only thing anybody really will care about is Swanson's status.