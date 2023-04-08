USWNT Fans Left 'Gutted' for Mallory Swanson After Injury Overshadows Win vs. Ireland

AP Photo/Eric Gay

The USWNT won a friendly against Ireland on Saturday 2-0 in a game it dominated far more than the scoreline would suggest.

But the main story from the day was the knee injury to Mallory Swanson, who had to be carted off the field and was taken to the hospital immediately, per multiple reports.

With the World Cup on the horizon, the possibility of the United States being without arguably its best player is devastating news for the four-time champions, who have won each of the past two tournaments.

And football Twitter was lamenting that possibility:

Swanson, 24, has been spectacular of late, with seven goals in five matches during the current calendar year and at one point had a six-game goal streak dating back to 2022. No U.S. attacker has been more dangerous in the lead-up to the World Cup, and even for a deep American roster, Swanson would be tough to replace.

As for the game itself, Emily Fox scored in the 37th minute with a blast from just outside the box, while Lindsey Horan scored a 79th minute penalty after she was fouled in the box.

Ireland had its moments, posing a threat on the counter. But this was a game the United States comprehensively controlled, holding 70 percent of possession while out-shooting the Irish 25-6 (8-1 on goal) and earning 10 corners to just three for Ireland.

Outside of the concerns for Swanson, the American women may not be thrilled with all of the chances and scoring opportunities they left wanting. This easily could have, and probably should have, been a far more lopsided scoreline.

Keeping a clean sheet is always a positive result, even if a more clinical Irish team would have made the United States pay for some defensive lapses. But two goals wasn't enough from the chances the Americans created either.

Even if the only thing anybody really will care about is Swanson's status.