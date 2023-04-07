Bucks Rumors: Khris Middleton Had MRI on Knee Injury, Will Rehab Ahead of Playoffs

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton received some good news on his right knee and will now rehab in hopes of being ready for the playoffs.

Zach Harper and Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the latest: "Bucks star Khris Middleton underwent an MRI on his ailing right knee on Thursday and results came back clean, according to sources. Middleton is expected to use the next week or so to rehab the knee in hopes of being ready for the playoffs beginning April 15."

Middleton left his team's 105-92 home win over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday with right knee soreness after playing just eight minutes.

He missed 18 games with right knee soreness this year from Dec. 17 to Jan. 21 and has notably sat either the front or back end of back-to-back sets since returning.

