NHL Playoff Picture 2023: Breaking Down Standings and Current Postseason Bracket

1 of 2

Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Atlantic Division

1. Boston - 127 points

2. Toronto - 103

3. Tampa Bay - 96

Metropolitan Division

1. Carolina - 109

2. New Jersey - 108

3. New York Rangers - 104

Wild-Card Race

1. Florida - 89

2. New York Islanders - 89

3. Pittsburgh - 88

4. Buffalo - 83

5. Ottawa - 81

Current Postseason Bracket

New York Islanders vs. Boston

Tampa Bay vs. Toronto

Florida vs. Carolina

New York Rangers vs. New Jersey

The East wild-card race received zero clarity on Thursday.

The Panthers, Islanders, Penguins and Sabres all came away with victories to keep the status quo going into Saturday.

Florida, New York and Pittsburgh all turned in multi-goal wins, while Buffalo had to beat the Detroit Red Wings in a shootout.

Two of the Panthers, Islanders and Penguins should get into the postseason field.

Buffalo holds two games in hand on the three teams in front of it, but the next three contests come against the top three teams in the Metropolitan Division, who are fighting for the No. 2 overall seed in the East.

The Carolina Hurricanes should be expected to win out with four games left against teams outside the top three in their respective divisions.

The New Jersey Devils' visit to Boston on Saturday night could cost them some ground in the Metropolitan Division race. If they lose, the Devils would potentially be down three points with one fewer game to play than the Hurricanes.

Boston is on top of the Atlantic Division, and it looks like the Toronto Maple Leafs are safe in the second spot in the Atlantic.

Toronto's first-round series with the Tampa Bay Lightning might be the most anticipated matchup because of all the star power on both rosters. The Leafs' losing streak of six straight playoff series will also be front and center in the playoff conversation.

Toronto may not get further than the second round, if it is matched up with Boston, but just getting to the second round would feel like a massive accomplishment.

Boston would play the second wild-card team, which could be any one of Florida, New York and Pittsburgh.

The top three wild-card contenders should all win on Saturday. The Islanders host the Philadelphia Flyers, the Penguins visit the Detroit Red Wings and the Panthers are on the road against the Washington Capitals.

It is possible for Florida, New York and Pittsburgh to all win out, which would keep the Penguins on the outside.

Florida has the toughest remaining schedule of the trio, as it hosts Toronto and Carolina next week. The Islanders and Penguins have three games left versus teams outside the playoff positions.