Ranking Timberwolves' Top Trade Targets After 2023 NBA Playoff Loss

Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images

Well, that didn't go as planned.

The Minnesota Timberwolves had enormous expectations for the 2022-23 NBA season. If they didn't, they never would have bet the farm—i.e., parted with five players, four first-round picks and a pick swap—on Rudy Gobert.

That type of trade is the final move a very good team makes to reach greatness. The Wolves, who weren't very good to begin with, wound up winning fewer games and once again failed to get out of the first round of the playoffs.



What now? Great question. Minnesota could pivot a number of different angles this offseason, as everything from minor moves to shore up depth to perhaps a major one involving Karl-Anthony Towns could be on the table.

