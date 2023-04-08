PGA Tour Golf Tournaments That Pay the Most Prize Money to the Winner

0 of 6

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Winning a PGA Tour event is important for many reasons, but the most obvious reward is the size of the check.

And those numbers are only growing.

Feeling the pressure from the LIV Tour, the PGA Tour has significantly increased its purses and payouts throughout the year.

On the 2022-23 schedule, nine events award $3.6 million to the winner. Only one tournament pays more: $4.5 million.

Although the Tour Championship is not included, the winner receives a massive payout from winning the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Last year, Rory McIlroy collected $18 million for his season-ending victory.