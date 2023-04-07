BS Meter on the Latest NHL Trade and Free Agency Rumors for the Offseason

0 of 5

Gavin Napier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With the calendar flipped to April, the end of the NHL's regular season and the start of the Stanley Cup playoffs are fast approaching.

The media rumor mill may be churning slower after the trade deadline, but it is still turning out speculation regarding possible offseason moves. We can expect this chatter to increase in the coming weeks regarding the 16 clubs that failed to qualify for the postseason and those that are eliminated from the playoffs.

Some of the current talk involves possible moves by non-contenders such as the Columbus Blue Jackets. Other speculation involves clubs headed into the playoffs such as the Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs.

Which of these trade and free-agent rumors will pass our BS meter?